Video: Kid Francescoli Shares 'Take Time' Video

This year, Kid Francescoli (the electro-pop project of French musician Mathieu Hocine, author of international hit "Moon") shared a slew of new singles including "1986," "You Are Everywhere" (ft. Turbo Goth), and "Run Run." Last month, he finally shared the full-length musical gem off which the tracks were taken, an LP entitled Sunset Blue (out now via all DSPs).

In continued celebration of the new record's release, today, Kid Francescoli shares a brand new music video for the record's focus track, "Take Time," a groovy tune offering a breath of escapism, in collaboration with Julietta.

Speaking on the track itself, he wrote:

"'Take Time' is a song about building trust between two people in love, one dreaming of being a pop star and the other afraid of seeing her go. It's a soothing, reassuring song. Musically, I wanted to give you an instant impression, from the very first notes, of driving along the coast in a cabriolet, under the sun, close to the sea."

With the release of Sunset Blue, Kid Francescoli unveils 11 elegant tunes of his finest craft: sunbathed French Touch ("Run Run," "1986"), romantic chillwave ("Corsica"), uplifting synthpop ("You Are Everywhere," "Like Magic"), electronic-soul ("Casino Soul"), cinematic disco ("Solaris"), cosmic R&B ("Sweet and Sour," "Take Time")…Everything is in this record.

Kid Francescoli achieved his new LP (his personal holy grail) with a five-stars cast of collaborators: he orchestrated a great 21st century pop-music album, produced by French79, mixed by Stan Neff (Polo & Pan, Kungs, Christine and the Queens), and mastered by Alex Gopher (Daft Punk, The Blaze, Bon Entendeur).

The record, as indicated with this first track, is a new turning point between organic and electronic, both a mediterranean travel and a Californian dream, a bridge between Ennio Morriconne and modern electronic music.

The record is also the logical continuation of Kid Francescoli's previous successes, which made the world dream and dance: "Nopalitos," "Blow Up," and "Moon" (certified diamond with more than 200M streams, along with a huge success on TikTok where Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and millions of users have used this track, but also Emily in Paris on Netflix or ads like Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Xbox).

His most recent success and the creation of his first original soundtrack with AZURO installed him as one of the best French songwriters of his generation, with a unique signature sound.

Listen to the full Sunset Blue LP now and check out the website dedicated to the release for more info and added bonus content.

KID FRANCESCOLI LIVE

October 12 - Hamburg, DE - Mojo

October 13 - Amsterdam - Melkweg Max

October 14 - Bruxelles - Ancienne Belgique

October 18 - London, UK - Outernet

October 20 - Milano, IT - Santeria

October 25 - Budapest, HU - Dürer Kert

October 27 - Madrid, ES - Chango

October 28 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz

November 3 - Athens, EL - Gagarin 205

November 9 - Lille - Le Splendid

November 10 - Rouen - Le 106

November 15 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia

November 17 - Bordeaux - Le Krakatoa

November 18 - Toulouse - Le Bikini

November 23 - Montpellier - Rockstore

November 24 - Lyon - Le Transbordeur

November 25 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks

November 30 - Nantes - Le Stereolux

December 1 - Vannes - Echonova

December 7 - Reims - La Cartonnerie

December 8 - Nancy - L'Autre Canal

December 15 - Perpignan - El Mediator

December 16 - Marseille - Espace Julien

* NEW NORTH AMERICAN LEG *

March 21 - Quebec - Capitole de Quebec

March 22 - Montreal - Corona Theatre

March 23 - Toronto - Opera House

March 24 - Boston - Sinclair

March 26 - New York - Racket

March 27 - Philadelphia - Underground Arts

March 28 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

March 30 - Chicago - Lincoln Hall

March 31 - Minneapolis - Fine Line

April 2 - Denver - Bluebird Theatre

April 3 - Salt Lake City - Metro Music Hall

April 5 - Seattle - Madame Lou’s

April 6 - Vancouver - Hollywood Theatre

April 7 - Portland - Doug Fir Lounge

April 9 - San Francisco - Great American Music Hall