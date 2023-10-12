Video: Kid Francescoli Shares 'Take Time' Video

Last month, he finally shared the full-length musical gem off which the tracks were taken, an LP entitled Sunset Blue (out now via all DSPs).
This year, Kid Francescoli (the electro-pop project of French musician Mathieu Hocine, author of international hit "Moon") shared a slew of new singles including "1986," "You Are Everywhere" (ft. Turbo Goth), and "Run Run." Last month, he finally shared the full-length musical gem off which the tracks were taken, an LP entitled Sunset Blue (out now via all DSPs).
In continued celebration of the new record's release, today, Kid Francescoli shares a brand new music video for the record's focus track, "Take Time," a groovy tune offering a breath of escapism, in collaboration with Julietta.
Speaking on the track itself, he wrote:
"'Take Time' is a song about building trust between two people in love, one dreaming of being a pop star and the other afraid of seeing her go. It's a soothing, reassuring song. Musically, I wanted to give you an instant impression, from the very first notes, of driving along the coast in a cabriolet, under the sun, close to the sea."
With the release of Sunset Blue, Kid Francescoli unveils 11 elegant tunes of his finest craft: sunbathed French Touch ("Run Run," "1986"), romantic chillwave ("Corsica"), uplifting synthpop ("You Are Everywhere," "Like Magic"), electronic-soul ("Casino Soul"), cinematic disco ("Solaris"), cosmic R&B ("Sweet and Sour," "Take Time")…Everything is in this record.
Kid Francescoli achieved his new LP (his personal holy grail) with a five-stars cast of collaborators: he orchestrated a great 21st century pop-music album, produced by French79, mixed by Stan Neff (Polo & Pan, Kungs, Christine and the Queens), and mastered by Alex Gopher (Daft Punk, The Blaze, Bon Entendeur).
The record, as indicated with this first track, is a new turning point between organic and electronic, both a mediterranean travel and a Californian dream, a bridge between Ennio Morriconne and modern electronic music.
The record is also the logical continuation of Kid Francescoli's previous successes, which made the world dream and dance: "Nopalitos," "Blow Up," and "Moon" (certified diamond with more than 200M streams, along with a huge success on TikTok where Lizzo, Jennifer Lopez, and millions of users have used this track, but also Emily in Paris on Netflix or ads like Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Xbox).
His most recent success and the creation of his first original soundtrack with AZURO installed him as one of the best French songwriters of his generation, with a unique signature sound.
Listen to the full Sunset Blue LP now and check out the website dedicated to the release for more info and added bonus content.
October 12 - Hamburg, DE - Mojo
October 13 - Amsterdam - Melkweg Max
October 14 - Bruxelles - Ancienne Belgique
October 18 - London, UK - Outernet
October 20 - Milano, IT - Santeria
October 25 - Budapest, HU - Dürer Kert
October 27 - Madrid, ES - Chango
October 28 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz
November 3 - Athens, EL - Gagarin 205
November 9 - Lille - Le Splendid
November 10 - Rouen - Le 106
November 15 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia
November 17 - Bordeaux - Le Krakatoa
November 18 - Toulouse - Le Bikini
November 23 - Montpellier - Rockstore
November 24 - Lyon - Le Transbordeur
November 25 - Lausanne, CH - Les Docks
November 30 - Nantes - Le Stereolux
December 1 - Vannes - Echonova
December 7 - Reims - La Cartonnerie
December 8 - Nancy - L'Autre Canal
December 15 - Perpignan - El Mediator
December 16 - Marseille - Espace Julien
March 21 - Quebec - Capitole de Quebec
March 22 - Montreal - Corona Theatre
March 23 - Toronto - Opera House
March 24 - Boston - Sinclair
March 26 - New York - Racket
March 27 - Philadelphia - Underground Arts
March 28 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
March 30 - Chicago - Lincoln Hall
March 31 - Minneapolis - Fine Line
April 2 - Denver - Bluebird Theatre
April 3 - Salt Lake City - Metro Music Hall
April 5 - Seattle - Madame Lou’s
April 6 - Vancouver - Hollywood Theatre
April 7 - Portland - Doug Fir Lounge
April 9 - San Francisco - Great American Music Hall
Photo by Nicolas Despis
