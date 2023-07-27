Video: Claire Rosinkranz Performs at Taco Bell 'Feed The Beat' Unofficial Halftime Show

Taco Bell and its Feed the Beat program host the second Unofficial Halftime Show tonight with a performance from Claire Rosinkranz.

The talented singer-songwriter showcased her vibrant energy and captivating stage presence with her catchy pop-infused tunes and relatable storytelling, dazzling fans of all ages, and leaving a lasting impression on the global stage.

MUNA kicked off the series last week with their genre-bending sound and powerful lyricism. You can still view the performance here.

Taco Bell's Feed the Beat platform is dedicated to supporting rising musical talent and since 2006, has supported more than 1,900 artists and bands. Feed the Beat support can look like providing Taco Bell gift cards to artists to fuel their creative journey, or something bigger: providing the opportunity for these artists to perform on huge stages – like this one.

"Feed the Beat has always been about empowering and supporting the voices that shape our culture, and these Unofficial Halftime Shows have a spirit of celebration and empowerment," said Tim Bergevin, Taco Bell's Vice President of Influencer and Community Marketing.

"We're excited to give the next generation of Feed the Beat artists the mainstage this summer and shine a light on the incredible talent and strength of the women and non-binary individuals in both the music and sports industries."

This vibrant online concert series concludes next week with a performance from Scowl when they take the stage on August 5th around 7:50pm PT. This up-and-coming hardcore punk band will unleash their raw talent and infectious energy, leaving fans craving more of their electrifying sound. Scowl's boundary-pushing music is poised to resonate with listeners worldwide, making them an act to watch closely.

Fans around the world can tune in to the Unofficial Halftime Show performances on TacoBell.com/Halftime. Unofficial Halftime Show viewers who want to enjoy their Taco Bell favorites on selected days can use these promo codes on qualifying delivery orders of $20+ placed directly on the Taco Bell app: 7/26 - 5OFFDELIVERY726 and 8/5 - 5OFFDELIVERY805*. For more information about Taco Bell's Feed the Beat program, visit www.feedthebeat.com. Taco Bell is not associated with FIFA and is not a Women's World Cup sponsor.

photo credit: Ben Morris