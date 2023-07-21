Video: Watch MUNA Perform For Taco Bell's 'Feed the Beast' Unofficial Halftime Show

Taco Bell and its Feed the Beat program kicked off the Unofficial Halftime Show series tonight with a performance from MUNA. At around 8:20pm PT, the mesmerizing trio took the stage, captivating audiences with their genre-bending sound and powerful lyricism. Known for their dynamic performances and thought-provoking music, MUNA energized fans around the world. 

Taco Bell's Feed the Beat platform is dedicated to supporting rising musical talent and since 2006, has supported more than 1,900 artists and bands. Feed the Beat support can look like providing Taco Bell gift cards to artists to fuel their creative journey, or something bigger: providing the opportunity for these artists to perform on huge stages – like this one. 

"Feed the Beat has always been about empowering and supporting the voices that shape our culture, and these Unofficial Halftime Shows have a spirit of celebration and empowerment," said Tim Bergevin, Taco Bell's Vice President of Influencer and Community Marketing. "We're excited to give the next generation of Feed the Beat artists the mainstage this summer and shine a light on the incredible talent and strength of the women and non-binary individuals in both the music and sports industries."

This vibrant online concert series continues with two more performances featuring Claire Rosinkranz and Scowl. Fans who tune in will be able to order their Taco Bell favorites before or during the show with $5 off a $20+ delivery order by entering a promo code in the brand's app*.

Watch the performance here:

photo credit: Ben Morris



