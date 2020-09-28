Vans Launches 'Musicians Wanted' Global Music Competition

The competition will spotlight undiscovered artists and award the chance to share the stage with Anderson .Paak.

Vans, the original action sports brand and global icon for creative self-expression is proud to launch the Vans Musicians Wanted competition globally for the first time since its inception in 2015. Vans Musicians Wanted is the brand's global music program that aims to provide a platform for musicians who are just starting out. The contest series will celebrate fresh, new and "Off The Wall" talent from all genres. For its 2020 global debut, each region around the world will provide undiscovered artists the chance to gain international exposure and the opportunity to share the stage with Grammy award-winning artist, Anderson .Paak. Additional prizes include Vans product, Fender gear, global music distribution, Spotify and Apple Music playlisting and more!

Originally created by Vans' Asia-Pacific region in 2015, the Vans Musicians Wanted competition began as a program to directly enable local, undiscovered musicians to submit their original music and be discovered on a national scale. With more than 7,000 artists that have entered the program since its inception, Vans is proud to launch the program globally to welcome artists from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions for a chance to share their original music with the world. Artists can submit their original music now through October 11 on Vans.com/MusiciansWanted.

Vans evolves the 2020 global platform into competition series that is truly digital and open to all musicians and genres of music. The brand continues to curate and build experiences that are optimized for digital; allowing promising talent anywhere the opportunity to participate through digital submission of music and virtual concerts on a global scale.

Featuring special guest judges as part of the selection process, Vans Musicians Wanted welcomes J.I.D and Bohan Phoenix, artists featured in the Vans latest brand campaign, 'THIS IS OFF THE WALL', European based singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya, and Grammy award-winning artist, Anderson .Paak to review the top-5 artists from each region. Three artists will be chosen to perform at the Vans Musicians Wanted Virtual Concert, to be held this December. One grand prize winner will be selected to receive Vans product, Fender Gear, global music distribution, Spotify and Apple Music playlisting and the opportunity to share the stage with Anderson .Paak as the opening act in 2021.

Vans' Musicians Wanted competition is an inclusive global platform that enables creative self-expression through music and provides a direct path for undiscovered artists to step into the limelight and gain global exposure. To enter your original music now and read official contest rules, please visit Vans.com/musicianswanted.

