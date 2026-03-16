Metric Adds New Dates to Forthcoming 'All The Feelings Tour'

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Metric has added 15 new dates to their highly anticipated All The Feelings Tour, which now includes a stop in Seattle, WA at Chateau Ste. Michelle on Thursday, June 25, along with several newly added shows in Canada and across Europe and the UK.

The tour coincides with Metric's 10th album, Romanticize The Dive, which will arrive on April 24th via Thirty Tigers. The band will headline with their longtime Canadian friends and collaborators Broken Social Scene and Stars.

Promoted by Live Nation, the over 30-date tour kicks off on Monday, June 8 in Austin, TX at Moody Amphitheater, before making stops in Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, Bend, Chicago, Boston, and more ahead of the newly announced Europe, UK, and Canada dates.

The tour will also include performances at several iconic venues, including The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, O2 Academy Brixton in London, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the RBC Amphitheater for their Toronto hometown show.

Seattle tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 17 at 12pm local time, with Canada, Europe and UK Tickets available Tuesday at 10am local time. General onsale begins on Monday, March 23 at 10am local time for Seattle and Friday, March 20 at 10am local time for Canada and UK/Europe.

For their tenth LP, Metric went back to the place where they met: New York City at the height of its indie-rock explosion. Recording once again at Electric Lady, Metric reunited with Fantasies and Synthetica producer Gavin Brown, joined by co-producers Jimmy Shaw, Liam O’Neil, and mix engineer John O’Mahoney.

THE ‘ALL THE FEELINGS TOUR’ 2026 DATES:

Mon Jun 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Tue Jun 9 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Thu Jun 11 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Jun 13 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater

Tue Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Thu Jun 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Jun 19 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sun Jun 21 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic **SOLD OUT

Mon June 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed Jun 24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle - NEW DATE

Fri Jul 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Jul 25 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Mon Jul 27 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Jul 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

Thu Jul 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount **SOLD OUT

Fri Jul 31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Sat Aug 1 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Mon Aug 3 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Tue Aug 4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Fri Aug 7 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

Wed Sep 09 – Dublin, IE – 3 Olympia Theatre - NEW DATE

Fri Sep 11 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow - NEW DATE

Sat Sep 12 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton - NEW DATE

Sun Sep 13 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy - NEW DATE

Tue Sep 15 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel - NEW DATE

Wed Sep 16 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma - NEW DATE

Thu Sep 17 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg - NEW DATE

Sat Sep 19 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle - NEW DATE

Fri Oct 2 – St. Catharine’s, ON – Cicada Festival **Metric Only

Sat Oct 3 – London, ON – Canada Life Place - NEW DATE

Mon Oct 5 – Ottawa, ON – The Arena at TD Place - NEW DATE

Wed Oct 7 – Laval, QC – Place Bell - NEW DATE

ABOUT METRIC

Metric is Emily Haines (vocals, keys), Jimmy Shaw(producer, guitar, keys), Joshua Winstead (bass guitar, keys) and Joules Scott Key(drums). They have spent over 20 years together in creative partnership and are releasing their 10th studio album in 2026, maintaining the original lineup.

Metric have a long history of creating music for film, starting in 2004 with their appearance in Olivier Assayas’ Clean, acting and performing their song “Dead Disco.” In his Scott Pilgrim series, graphic novelist Bryan Lee O’Malley based his fictional band Clash at the Demon Head on his experience of live Metric performances, and director Edgar Wright used their song “Black Sheep” in his 2010 film adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs The World. Also in 2010, Metric contributed the theme song “Eclipse (All Yours)” to The Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack which they co-wrote with Howard Shore.

In 2012, they won a CSA (Canadian Screen Award) for their score of David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis, also with Howard Shore. Metric songs have been featured in numerous feature films and television shows including Grey’s Anatomy, The L Word, Zombieland, Nikki Glaser’s HBO Special Good Clean Filth, the hit animated film Nimona, and popular Netflix shows Wayward and I Love LA in 2025 as well as Tell Me Lies in 2026.