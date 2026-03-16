Metric Adds New Dates to Forthcoming 'All The Feelings Tour'
The expanded routing now includes a stop in Seattle, WA, along with several newly added shows in Canada and across Europe and the UK.
Metric has added 15 new dates to their highly anticipated All The Feelings Tour, which now includes a stop in Seattle, WA at Chateau Ste. Michelle on Thursday, June 25, along with several newly added shows in Canada and across Europe and the UK.
The tour coincides with Metric's 10th album, Romanticize The Dive, which will arrive on April 24th via Thirty Tigers. The band will headline with their longtime Canadian friends and collaborators Broken Social Scene and Stars.
Promoted by Live Nation, the over 30-date tour kicks off on Monday, June 8 in Austin, TX at Moody Amphitheater, before making stops in Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, Bend, Chicago, Boston, and more ahead of the newly announced Europe, UK, and Canada dates.
The tour will also include performances at several iconic venues, including The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, O2 Academy Brixton in London, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the RBC Amphitheater for their Toronto hometown show.
Seattle tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 17 at 12pm local time, with Canada, Europe and UK Tickets available Tuesday at 10am local time. General onsale begins on Monday, March 23 at 10am local time for Seattle and Friday, March 20 at 10am local time for Canada and UK/Europe.
For their tenth LP, Metric went back to the place where they met: New York City at the height of its indie-rock explosion. Recording once again at Electric Lady, Metric reunited with Fantasies and Synthetica producer Gavin Brown, joined by co-producers Jimmy Shaw, Liam O’Neil, and mix engineer John O’Mahoney.
THE ‘ALL THE FEELINGS TOUR’ 2026 DATES:
Mon Jun 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Tue Jun 9 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
Thu Jun 11 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
Sat Jun 13 – Sandy, UT – Sandy Amphitheater
Tue Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Thu Jun 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Fri Jun 19 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sun Jun 21 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic **SOLD OUT
Mon June 22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Wed Jun 24 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thu Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle - NEW DATE
Fri Jul 24 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sat Jul 25 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
Mon Jul 27 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Tue Jul 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
Thu Jul 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount **SOLD OUT
Fri Jul 31 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
Sat Aug 1 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Mon Aug 3 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Tue Aug 4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Fri Aug 7 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre
Wed Sep 09 – Dublin, IE – 3 Olympia Theatre - NEW DATE
Fri Sep 11 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow - NEW DATE
Sat Sep 12 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton - NEW DATE
Sun Sep 13 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy - NEW DATE
Tue Sep 15 – Paris, FR – Salle Pleyel - NEW DATE
Wed Sep 16 – Antwerp, BE – De Roma - NEW DATE
Thu Sep 17 – Utrecht, NL – TivoliVredenburg - NEW DATE
Sat Sep 19 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle - NEW DATE
Fri Oct 2 – St. Catharine’s, ON – Cicada Festival **Metric Only
Sat Oct 3 – London, ON – Canada Life Place - NEW DATE
Mon Oct 5 – Ottawa, ON – The Arena at TD Place - NEW DATE
Wed Oct 7 – Laval, QC – Place Bell - NEW DATE
ABOUT METRIC
Metric is Emily Haines (vocals, keys), Jimmy Shaw(producer, guitar, keys), Joshua Winstead (bass guitar, keys) and Joules Scott Key(drums). They have spent over 20 years together in creative partnership and are releasing their 10th studio album in 2026, maintaining the original lineup.
Metric have a long history of creating music for film, starting in 2004 with their appearance in Olivier Assayas’ Clean, acting and performing their song “Dead Disco.” In his Scott Pilgrim series, graphic novelist Bryan Lee O’Malley based his fictional band Clash at the Demon Head on his experience of live Metric performances, and director Edgar Wright used their song “Black Sheep” in his 2010 film adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs The World. Also in 2010, Metric contributed the theme song “Eclipse (All Yours)” to The Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack which they co-wrote with Howard Shore.
In 2012, they won a CSA (Canadian Screen Award) for their score of David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis, also with Howard Shore. Metric songs have been featured in numerous feature films and television shows including Grey’s Anatomy, The L Word, Zombieland, Nikki Glaser’s HBO Special Good Clean Filth, the hit animated film Nimona, and popular Netflix shows Wayward and I Love LA in 2025 as well as Tell Me Lies in 2026.
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