Sean Jones And Cleopatra Williams To Headline EVERYTHING ’80S PARTY At The El Mocambo

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sean Jones and Cleopatra Williams will headline an Everything ’80s Party at The El Mocambo in Toronto. The live concert will feature songs by artists including Prince, Madonna, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson. The event will continue with an ’80s DJ dance party after the performance.

Sean Jones and Cleopatra Williams will headline an Everything ’80s Party at The El Mocambo.

The event will feature live performances celebrating music of the 1980s, including songs made famous by artists such as Duran Duran, Depeche Mode, Prince, Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Whitney Houston. Following the live performance, a DJ will continue the evening with additional ’80s music for a dance party.

The event is designed as a dress-up celebration inspired by the era’s fashion and style, encouraging guests to arrive in retro looks including neon colors, shoulder pads, leather, lace, and other 1980s-inspired attire.

Event Information

Everything ’80s Party

The El Mocambo

464 Spadina Avenue

Toronto, ON

Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8:00 p.m.

