Sean Jones And Cleopatra Williams To Headline EVERYTHING ’80S PARTY At The El Mocambo
The retro-themed concert event will take place at the Toronto music venue.
Sean Jones and Cleopatra Williams will headline an Everything ’80s Party at The El Mocambo in Toronto. The live concert will feature songs by artists including Prince, Madonna, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson. The event will continue with an ’80s DJ dance party after the performance.
Sean Jones and Cleopatra Williams will headline an Everything ’80s Party at The El Mocambo.
The event will feature live performances celebrating music of the 1980s, including songs made famous by artists such as Duran Duran, Depeche Mode, Prince, Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Whitney Houston. Following the live performance, a DJ will continue the evening with additional ’80s music for a dance party.
The event is designed as a dress-up celebration inspired by the era’s fashion and style, encouraging guests to arrive in retro looks including neon colors, shoulder pads, leather, lace, and other 1980s-inspired attire.
Event Information
Everything ’80s Party
The El Mocambo
464 Spadina Avenue
Toronto, ON
Doors will open at 7:00 p.m., with the performance beginning at 8:00 p.m.
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