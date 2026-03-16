Michael Gilas To Perform At The Cutting Room In New York

Billboard-charting Adult Contemporary artist Michael Gilas will perform live at The Cutting Room. The San Diego-based singer-songwriter recently earned multiple entries on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart, including the single “Working with the Rain,” which reached No. 13.

His additional charting singles include “Can’t Hide Beautiful” and “You and Me and Miami.” Gilas’s songwriting blends melodic pop with influences from classic rock and soul.

Gilas has collaborated with producers including Kent Wells, known for work with Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, and Reba McEntire, and Allan Phillips, whose credits include Donna Summer and Patti LaBelle.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Gilas returns to New York City for the performance.

Ticket Information

Michael Gilas

The Cutting Room

44 E 32nd Street

New York, NY

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m., with the performance beginning at 7:00 p.m.