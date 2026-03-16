Carín León's Inaugural 'La Cura Fest' Draws Over 70,000 Attendees

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La Cura Fest, the international festival founded by Carín León, drew over 70,000 attendees this weekend across two nights at Hermosillo’s ExpoGan in Sonora. Each night drew more than 35,000 fans.

Both dates sold out completely before the first artist lineup was announced. The festival brought together both global and Mexican stars: Spanish pop icon Alejandro Sanz, who performed on both nights; Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Kany García; Mexican indie-folk sensation Kevin Kaarl; and Grupo Frontera.

Host and headliner Carín León was the most anticipated act of both evenings. The global ambassador of Música Mexicana closed each night alongside fellow Mexican artists with whom he has shared stages and milestones: Matisse, Gabito Ballesteros, Kakalo, Grupo Frontera, Bolela, as well as Kany García, Alejandro Sanz, Silvestre Dangond, Remmi Valenzuela, Los Honorables, Alex Ramirez (De Sus Profetas), Chente (Alegres de la Sierra), Luis Mexia, Pantera De La Firma, Bobby Pulido, and Xavi, who joined the singer at the festival’s closing.

Beyond the music, Hermosillo’s hotels reported 100% occupancy, flights into the city sold out, and Sonoran cuisine was front and center in the festival’s experience zones, delivering León's goal for the event to boost the local economy and shine a spotlight on Sonoran culture.

Carín León will soon embark on a run of shows that will take him across the United States and Canada on his “Norteamérica 2026” tour, culminating in his turn as the first Latin artist to perform at the Las Vegas Sphere. He currently tops two major Billboard charts simultaneously: Regional Mexican Airplay and Latin Airplay, with “La Morrita” featuring Xavi.

Photo Credit: La Cura Fest