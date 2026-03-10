Greensky Bluegrass Unveil New 2026 Summer Dates in New York, Indianapolis & More
Bluegrass-americana group Greensky Bluegrass will continue celebrating their latest album XXV with new summer tour dates across the U.S, including stops at New York City’s Pier 17, Indianapolis' Rock the Ruins, two nights at Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Grand Rapids' GLC Live at 20 Monroe and more.
Fan Club pre-sale starts Wednesday, March 11 at 10 A.M. local time, with general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 13 at 10 A.M. local time. See HERE for tickets and additional information.
The band is currently on their North American Spring headline tour, with stops at Asheville’s Asheville Yards, New Orleans’ Tipitina’s, two shows at Pelhams’ Caverns and more.
XXV was released this past October on the exact date of the group’s 25th anniversary. The LP brings together many friends and collaborators of the band throughout their 25-year run, including Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Nathaniel Rateliff, Aoife O’Donovan, Lindsay Lou, Holly Bowling and more.
“We’ve called on some dear friends to breathe a touch of new life into some classic Greensky songs for your listening pleasure,” says dobroist Anders Beck on XXV. “We’ve reinvented the sounds of some of our (dare I say) ‘hits’ because after a quarter century of Greensky Bluegrass, with plenty of new music on the horizon, we believe it's worth celebrating what the five of us have created together… and we want you to have a damn good time listening to it.”
The progressive bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass consists of Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin).
Greensky Bluegrass Tour Dates
BOLD indicates new date
April 16—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
April 17—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards Amphitheater
April 18—Memphis, TN—Shell Daze Music Festival
April 19—Fort Smith, AR—The Majestic
April 22—Little Rock, AR—The Hall
April 23—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina’s
April 24—Pelham, TN—The Caverns
April 25—Pelham, TN—The Caverns
May 24—Chillicothe, IL—Summer Camp Music Festival
June 3—Toronto, ON—The Opera House
June 4—Saginaw, MI—Temple Theatre
June 6—Indianapolis, IN—Rock the Ruins
June 8—South Deerfield, MA—Tree House Brewing Company
June 10—Shelburne, VT—The Shelburne Museum
June 11—Westport, CT—Levitt Pavilion
June 13—Columbia, MD—All Good Now
June 17—Salt Lake City, UT—Venue TBA
June 18 – 21—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass
July 16 – 18—Snowshoe, WV—4848 Festival
July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky
July 23—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17
July 25—Johnstown, PA—Flood City Music Fest
August 14—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
August 15—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
August 18—Boise, ID—Treefort Music Hall
August 19—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater
August 20—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom Theater
August 21—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater
August 22—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Pavilion
August 27—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe Live
August 29—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair
September 5—Mill Springs, NC—Earl Scruggs Music Fest
September 10—Madison, IN—Unbroken Circle Music Fest
Photo Credit: Dylan Langille
