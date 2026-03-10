Greensky Bluegrass Unveil New 2026 Summer Dates in New York, Indianapolis & More

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bluegrass-americana group Greensky Bluegrass will continue celebrating their latest album XXV with new summer tour dates across the U.S, including stops at New York City’s Pier 17, Indianapolis' Rock the Ruins, two nights at Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Grand Rapids' GLC Live at 20 Monroe and more.

Fan Club pre-sale starts Wednesday, March 11 at 10 A.M. local time, with general on-sale beginning on Friday, March 13 at 10 A.M. local time. See HERE for tickets and additional information.

The band is currently on their North American Spring headline tour, with stops at Asheville’s Asheville Yards, New Orleans’ Tipitina’s, two shows at Pelhams’ Caverns and more.

XXV was released this past October on the exact date of the group’s 25th anniversary. The LP brings together many friends and collaborators of the band throughout their 25-year run, including Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Nathaniel Rateliff, Aoife O’Donovan, Lindsay Lou, Holly Bowling and more.

“We’ve called on some dear friends to breathe a touch of new life into some classic Greensky songs for your listening pleasure,” says dobroist Anders Beck on XXV. “We’ve reinvented the sounds of some of our (dare I say) ‘hits’ because after a quarter century of Greensky Bluegrass, with plenty of new music on the horizon, we believe it's worth celebrating what the five of us have created together… and we want you to have a damn good time listening to it.”

The progressive bluegrass band Greensky Bluegrass consists of Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin).

Greensky Bluegrass Tour Dates

BOLD indicates new date

April 16—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

April 17—Asheville, NC—Asheville Yards Amphitheater

April 18—Memphis, TN—Shell Daze Music Festival

April 19—Fort Smith, AR—The Majestic

April 22—Little Rock, AR—The Hall

April 23—New Orleans, LA—Tipitina’s

April 24—Pelham, TN—The Caverns

April 25—Pelham, TN—The Caverns

May 24—Chillicothe, IL—Summer Camp Music Festival

June 3—Toronto, ON—The Opera House

June 4—Saginaw, MI—Temple Theatre

June 6—Indianapolis, IN—Rock the Ruins

June 8—South Deerfield, MA—Tree House Brewing Company

June 10—Shelburne, VT—The Shelburne Museum

June 11—Westport, CT—Levitt Pavilion

June 13—Columbia, MD—All Good Now

June 17—Salt Lake City, UT—Venue TBA

June 18 – 21—Telluride, CO—Telluride Bluegrass

July 16 – 18—Snowshoe, WV—4848 Festival

July 19—Whitefish, MT—Under the Big Sky

July 23—New York, NY—The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 25—Johnstown, PA—Flood City Music Fest

August 14—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

August 15—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

August 18—Boise, ID—Treefort Music Hall

August 19—Seattle, WA—WAMU Theater

August 20—Portland, OR—Crystal Ballroom Theater

August 21—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 22—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Pavilion

August 27—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe Live

August 29—Ionia, MI—Ionia Freak Fair

September 5—Mill Springs, NC—Earl Scruggs Music Fest

September 10—Madison, IN—Unbroken Circle Music Fest

Photo Credit: Dylan Langille