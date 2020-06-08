Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Terry Barber Releases New Original Song to Raise Funds for the NAACP
Terry Barber has released a new song called "When the World Falls Apart" to raise funds for the NAACP.
Terry shared the following message about the song:
"When the World Falls Apart" ...is my response to the current tragedies we are facing.
As an artist, I use my talent to help others, and it has been my personal mission to help other artists do the same. We all must do more."
Check out the video below: