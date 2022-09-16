Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Taylor Swift Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Midnights' Album

The LP is set to be released on October 21.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes look at the making of her upcoming eleventh studio album, "Midnights." The LP is set to be released on October 21.

The new Instagram Reel shows Swift at the piano, in the recording booth, picking out vinyl variants, and working with producer Jack Antonoff on the new album.

Swift announced the new album at the MTV Video Music Awards. In a post to her Instagram Swift shared that the album is "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face."

Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore. Swift has achieved nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music history.

