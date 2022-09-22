Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Maxim Mental (Solo Project of Say Anything's Max Bemis) Releases 'Evermore (and the Grammy Goes to)' Video

Maxim Mental's album came out in July via Dine Alone Records. 

Sep. 22, 2022  

Max Bemis (Say Anything) last night premiered a new video for his single "Evermore (and the Grammy Goes to)" via YouTube. The video was directed by Bemis and shot and edited by Daniel Poe. "Evermore (and the Grammy Goes to)" comes off of his debut album, under the Maxim Mental moniker, Make Team Presents Maxim Mental In Maximalism, which came out in July via Dine Alone Records.

Max Bemis had this to say about the new video "I've always come up with or contribute heavily to much of the insanity that makes it into my videos (as if you couldn't tell). This is, however, the first time those involved were kind (and naive) enough to let me direct one. Whether that's because the subject matter is so personal, or it's Covid desperation, I had great fun, am super proud of it, and am now hungry for more, God help me."

Make Team Presents Maxim Mental in Maximalism was co-written and produced by Grammy nominated producer Will Yip (Code Orange, Title Fight, Turnstile) who is also a longtime collaborator of Max Bemis.

Say Anything was, despite its place in a genre known for sincerity, somewhat of a satire of the quintessential emo band. Bemis being the Andy Kaufman of it all was enough to delight and confuse an entire generation as to whether he was a "real boy" or Ziggy Stardust infused with Curb Your Enthusiasm and the Vagrant Records discography.

The final Say Anything LP was written from the point of Oliver Appropriate, a personification of this intentionally confused public persona; his death during climactic "Sediment" echoed the end of an era for the band itself. When ready to recover from twenty years of trauma making music, Max's answer was more natural than obvious.Bowie and other musicians invented "characters" to escape pigeon holes; with Maxim Mental for the first time, Max had to be solely himself.

Watch the new music video here:

