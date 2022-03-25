VIDEO: Jonah Kagen Shares Video for New Single 'Turbulence'

Jonah Kagen has revealed the video for his newest single "Turbulence." The track is out via Arista Records and like earlier songs provides a glimpse into his singular sound-propulsive, emotional music embracing folk's lyrical tradition, with elements of tropical house's bounce and his signature guitar playing. The single was produced and co-written by Joe Janiak (Lewis Capaldi, Snakehips, MØ, Avicii, Tove Styrke, Sigrid).

The single is the follow up to last month's "Drowning" which came as Jonah kicked off his month-long tour of the U.S. as the support for Maisie Peters. The tour hits the West Coast tonight and concludes on April 1 in Los Angeles at the El Rey Theatre. Tickets are available here.

The 22-year-old Jonah Kagen grew up in Savannah, Georgia and took up guitar at the age of six, diving deep into the instrument's technical aspects after his jazz musician grandfather showed him performance videos. He further found inspiration in the music of guitarist Andy McKee, whose fingerstyle technique lit a creative fire within. "He opened my eyes to what an acoustic guitar could be," he recalls, as he dove deeper into creating music on his own. "If you can bring somebody something with your music that they can't get anywhere else, there's nothing better than that."

While attending college, his sister encouraged him to post his music on social media and he garnered early success as a Tiktok sensation with the release of his debut single "Broken." "I saw people resonating with what I made," Kagen recalls while remembering how "Broken" caught on, "and the feeling was so overwhelming and special."

An exciting new voice bringing an undeniable energy and sincerity through his multifaceted sound, Jonah soon found himself inking a deal with Arista. Jonah has also released "Catching A Dream," "Wish You Did," and "Moon." Further, he collaborated with Matoma for "Summer Feeling" which was praised by The Hidden Hits for "[whisking] us off our feet one verse at a time."

Watch the new music video here:

JONAH KAGEN TOUR DATES w/ Maisie Peters

March 25 - The Vera Project - Seattle, WA

March 26 - Venue Nightclub - Vancouver, BC

March 27 - Lola's Room - Portland, OR

March 29 - The Chapel - San Francisco, CA

March 31 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

April 1 - El Rey Theatre - Los Angeles, CA