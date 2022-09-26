Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Haru Nemuri Shares Live Performances From Ura-Sabaki

The tour is in support of Haru’s newest album release, ‘Shunka Ryougen’, out now.

Sep. 26, 2022  

Haru Nemuri has released two live performance videos filmed at the Ura-Sabaku Desert in Izu Oshima. Fans can now watch the performance videos for the songs "Never Let You Go" and the title track "Shunka Ryougen" now on YouTube.

The videos have been released as Haru gears up for her upcoming North American tour kicking off October 1 in Montreal, QC as part of POP Montreal. The tour is in support of Haru's newest album release, 'Shunka Ryougen', out now.

The album was heralded by publications like Pitchfork, The Fader, Paste Magazine, noting, "blending elements of J-pop, rap, and hardcore, the experimental Japanese artist's latest album presents a convincing balance of nihilism and hope,".

Haru captivated audiences earlier this year with her talked about live shows leading to epic performances at SXSW where she was reined "one of the best performances" writers saw that year. Her mix of emotion, passion, energy, and guttural screams on stage have left those who see her in awe and wanting to find out more about the Japan based singer, songwriter and poetry rapper.

Haru will perform live in major cities like Chicago, Brooklyn, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and more. A full list of upcoming tour dates can be found below. Tickets are on sale now here.

Watch the new performance videos here:

Haru Nemuri - North American Tour Dates 2022

October 1 - Montréal, QC - POP Montréal
October 2 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
October 4 - Chicago, IL - Metro
October 6 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
October 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Market Hotel
October 10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
October 12 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
October 13 - Corpus Christi, TX - House Of Rock
October 14 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
October 15 - Dallas, TX - Trees
October 20 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
October 22 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
October 23 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill
October 25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
October 26 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

