VIDEO: Female Punk Band The Linda Lindas Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Los Angeles-based, all-female punk band The Linda Lindas performed "Oh!" last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Band member Mila De La Garza, at age 11, is also the youngest musical performer in Tonight Show history. Watch the performance below! The song comes off of their recently released debut album Growing Up and follows a run of dates with Jawbreaker at Irving Plaza in New York and a sold out headline show at Mercury Lounge. This marks their third late night performance. Last month, The Linda Lindas performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden and they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year. The band has also announced additional tour dates with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast this summer and fall. Fans can also catch the band at festivals including Mosswood Meltdown, Newport Folk Festival, and When We Were Young Festival. The Linda Lindas first played together as members of a pickup new wave cover band of kids assembled by Kristin Kontrol (Dum Dum Girls) for Girlschool LA in 2018 and then formed their own garage punk group soon after. Sisters Mila de la Garza (drummer, now 11) and Lucia de la Garza (guitar, 14), cousin Eloise Wong (bass, 13), and family friend Bela Salazar (guitar, 17) developed their chops as regulars at all-ages matinees in Chinatown, where they played with original L.A. punks like The Dils, Phranc, and Alley Cats; went on to open for riot grrrl legends Bikini Kill and architect Alice Bag as well as DIY heavyweights Best Coast and Bleached; and were eventually featured in Amy Poehler's movie Moxie. The Linda Lindas went on to self-release a four-song EP, make their own videos and grow a following beyond Los Angeles. But they never expected or could have even dreamed that their performance of "Racist, Sexist Boy" for the Los Angeles Public Library in May 2021 would put them smack in the middle of the cultural zeitgeist. "It can be comforting, in times like these, to be slapped cold by undeniable truth. And so it is with The Linda Lindas a band made up of four Asian and Latina teens and tweens [who] have generated a significant wave of attention in the three years since the band was founded," said the New York Times. "And this new song, which Eloise said was inspired by a real-life experience, is a needs-no-explanation distillation of righteous anger. It's severely relatable." A month later, The Linda Lindas got to work on their first full-length LP. Having written a mountain of new material individually while sheltering in place and attending class virtually, the band was more than ready to enter the studio where Carlos de la Garza oversaw recording and production. The Grammy-winning producer's work includes Paramore, Bad Religion, Best Coast, and Bleached. A product of generations of underground music in L.A. and beyond, The Linda Lindas' debut channels classic punk, post punk, power pop, new wave, and other surprises into timelessly catchy and cool songs sung by all four members-each with her own style and energy. With an ever-maturing writing prowess and expanded life-experience The Linda Lindas are Growing Up. The Linda Lindas will play headline shows in Los Angeles at The Troubadour on April 10th and New York City at the Mercury Lounge on May 1st - both shows sold out immediately. They also have U.S. dates opening for Jawbreaker in the spring, and festivals in Oakland, Las Vegas, and Japan. A product of generations of underground music in L.A. and beyond, The Linda Lindas' debut channels classic punk, post punk, power pop, new wave, and other surprises into timelessly catchy and cool songs sung by all four members-each with her own style and energy. With an ever-maturing writing prowess and expanded life-experience The Linda Lindas are Growing Up.