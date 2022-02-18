VIDEO: Chaz Cardigan Releases New 'Rockwell' Music Video

Today, February 18, alt pop/rock artist Chaz Cardigan has released his latest single and music video, "Rockwell," via impact-driven label Nvak Collective. Produced by Chaz himself, the song is about embracing the fantasy of American excellence set to a hard-hitting infectious pop beat.

"Rockwell" is the third single release on Nvak Collective. After being burned out from the major label machine, Chaz started secretly writing with friends, immigrant, queer and POC collaborators, with the intent to "document what it feels like right now to be an American when this country is not designed for you and refuses to make space for you in a meaningful way." The result, a collection of songs titled Absymmetry was written, recorded and produced by Chaz in his bedroom, without telling a soul.

"Over the last few songs I've released I've been telling a story, and looking at my relationship with the United States as if it was my lover," shares Cardigan. "In 'We Look So Good' and 'Pictures,' I'm picking apart the relationship and saying, 'wow, this looks really unhealthy.' 'Rockwell' is the fantasy of what the relationship could be. Total ecstasy in the white picket fence myth - traditional gender norms, power, and institutions that care about you. It's a lie, but it's fing fun to believe in."

The track is paired with an equally compelling yet playful video. "This video is the best execution of an idea I've ever had, start-to-finish," Chaz says. "In the past I would come to the table with a concept or a full treatment, and the idea would always get lost in the collaboration process; but Bia Jurema just got it. She really, fully understood what I was going for. We set out to make a complete visual album together that our last two videos are a part of, but 'Rockwell' was always the starting center of gravity for us. This sitcom, camp, queering of the American man; deconstructing what it feels like to be powerful and having a blast doing it."

In the weeks ahead, Los Angeles-based Cardigan is excited to hit the road for a string of live dates. Kicking off February 24 in Superior, WI, the tour will make stops in Chicago, Pittsburgh, New York City, and his native hometown of Nashville (full list of dates below), all leading up to the release of more music and the full-length release.

Tour Dates

2/24 - Superior, WI at University of Wisconsin-Superior

2/25 - Chicago, IL at Schuba's

2/26 - Columbus, OH at Big Room Bar

2/28 - Pittsburgh, PA at Club Café Live

3/1 - New York, NY at Rockwood Music Hall

3/3 - Charlotte, NC at Neighborhood Theatre (Side Room)

3/4 - Decatur, GA at Eddie's Attic

3/5 - Nashville, TN at The Basement

3/30 - Denver, CO at Lost Lake Lounge

4/3 - Seattle, WA at Barboza

4/4 - Portland, OR at Mississippi Studios

4/6 - San Francisco, CA at Brick & Mortar Music Hall

4/11 - San Diego, CA at Casbah

4/12 - Westwood, CA at The Peppermint Club

Watch the new music video here: