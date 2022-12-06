Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Amelia Moore Performs for Vevo's 2023 DSCVR Artists to Watch

“DSCVR Artists To Watch” is now in its 9th year.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Vevo, the world's leading music video network released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo "DSCVR Artists to Watch" 2023 campaign. Starting Monday, November 28th, Vevo's DSCVR ATW will showcase high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2023, with unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR, "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is now in its 9th year. With a record-breaking 550 submissions, the current list consists of 20 global artists whom Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

Vevo's DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists in the emerging music space, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV.

Vevo's Artists to Watch content will also see the official launch of a brand-new DSCVR set. The new set was designed to help artists express themselves in new and interesting ways through visually striking elements like new entry points, columns, corridors, archways, and windows.

Speaking to her Vevo DSCVR "Artists To Watch" live performance video for "drugs," Amelia Moore says, "Being an Artist to Watch means the world to me because I've found some of my favorite music through Vevo's DSCVR program. I got some big plans for 2023 so y'all better keep an eye on me!!!!!"

Sam Mackoff, Director, Artist & Label Relations adds, "Amelia Moore is undeniably one of the most exciting new voices in pop music. Stylistically, sonically, and creatively Amelia is creating a lane that is so uniquely her own.

Her powerful vocals mixed with her infectious tracks has us excited for her destined stardom. This year, Amelia's debut EP teaching a robot to love, caught our attention and landed her a feature in our DSCVR series. We are excited to continue the partnership with Artists to Watch, as the inevitable momentum continues into 2023."

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences. Its DSCVR ATW program champions emerging artists through live performance content, with alumni including now-household names, such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Jorja Smith, Arlo Parks, Guaynaa, and more.

"We are so proud to announce our annual taste-making program, DSCVR Artists to Watch. This series is the brainchild of our in-house team of music lovers who are always so driven to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the best up-and-coming acts," says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo.

"Through our marketing and promotional efforts, large distribution network, and stellar production team, Vevo is able to support artists of all genres and at all stages of their careers. Through close collaboration with both artists and their teams, we work to make sure that every part of this campaign serves them."

Watch the new music video here:



From This Author - Michael Major


