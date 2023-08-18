Upsahl Releases the PHX Tapes V3 Featuring: '0 or 100' (Side A) & 'FBL' (Side B)

Rising pop sensation UPSAHL releases the third installment of THE PHX TAPES with “0 OR 100” (A SIDE) and “FBL” (B SIDE) via Arista Records. Themed around vulnerability and existentialism, UPSAHL reveals a powerful component to her musicality that further proves her profundity as a vocalist and songwriter.

On “0 OR 100” (SIDE A), UPSAHL passionately chronicles the challenge of knowing how to make the right decision. “It’s only zero or a hundred//I only hate it or I love it” UPSAHL sings over a serene piano melody, reminding listeners that making wrong decisions–then overcompensating for those wrong decisions–are just another one of human nature’s shortcomings. “0 OR 100”’s sister single “FBL” (SIDE B) shifts to a more upbeat vibe reminiscent of UPSAHL’s classic bad girl anthems. Standing for “fed by life,” UPSAHL turns the experience of going through it into a banger.

“‘0 OR 100’ touches on vulnerability in a very serious way, and ‘FBL’ has a more playful way of talking about some real s,” says UPSAHL. “Honestly, I’m kind of terrified to put out ‘0 OR 100’ because it’s coming from such a real place for me. On top of the lyrics coming straight from my personal experience, I pushed myself vocally like I haven’t before, so this entire song is new territory for me in a really exciting way. ‘FBL’ feels like the unhinged younger sibling to that, touching on similar topics while rapping and getting experimental on the production. This is embarrassing, but I’ve been listening to both of these songs on repeat recently as if I’m a fan.”

The SIDE A/SIDE B release format pays homage to 90s-era mixtapes and illustrates the duality and range of UPSAHL. Her first installment of THE PHX TAPES comprised of “GOOD GIRL ERA,” an upbeat, infectious track that invites the listener to chant along as she voices her frustration with green juice, pilates, and trying to be “good.”

The accompanying video is a cartoonish, Jekyll and Hyde-esque battle between the two sides of UPSAHL. Meanwhile, B SIDE “CONDOMS” is a stripped-down melody that’s emotional yet comical, putting her vocal prowess at the forefront as she sings about “burying her problems into no-name lovers."

Last month, UPSAHL released Vol. 2, which is composed of “WET WHITE TEE SHIRT” (A SIDE) and “SICK PRETTY MIND” (B SIDE). Of all four songs, V Magazine says: “UPSAHL’s music is reaching new heights. All four of the infectious tracks on the project are undeniably authentic and showcase UPSAHL’s potential to become pop’s next it-girl.”

Last month, UPSAHL teamed up with Korean superstar girl group LE SSERAFIM on a remix of the empowering single “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s wife.” “I wish for what’s forbidden” becomes the quintet’s mantra, illustrating their determination to move beyond what is laid out for them—while UPSAHL spits confidence with her verse and adds weight to the track to get the listeners’ “heartbeat pumping."

Recently, UPSAHL branched into the metaverse with an exciting, one-of-a-kind VR concert experience through AmazeVR, the global VR concert company taking fans on an immersive musical journey. During the interactive set, which is available on AmazeVR’s platform today, viewers get a front row to watch UPSAHL perform Sagittarius EP favorite “Kickflip,” image-positivity anthem “Into My Body,” her massive crowd-pleaser “Drugs” and goth pop hit “Last Supper.”

Coming off the heels of electrifying performances at Lollapalooza (August 6) and Outside Lands (August 13), UPSAHL is set to join Tove Lo on tour this fall. See below for full routing. These tour dates follow on the heels of her astrology-themed EP, Sagittarius.

On the EP, UPSAHL offers listeners an introspective glimpse into her dynamic personality and explores the multifaceted experience of being a Sagittarius. A purveyor of self-love and confidence, it revolves around themes of acceptance, tapping into inner strength and resilience.

TOUR DATES:

AUG 25 FRI - Rock en Seine 2023 - Saint-cloud, France

AUG 27 SUN - Reading Festival - Reading, UK

AUG 29 TUE - Lower Third - London, UK

SEPT 5 TUE - Palace - St Paul, MN (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 6 WED - Salt Shed - Chicago, IL (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 8 FRI - Royal Oak - Detroit, MI (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 10 SUN - Pier 17 - New York NY (with Tove Lo)

SEP 12 TUE - Roadrunner - Boston, MA, United States (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 14 THU - The Anthem - Washington, D.C. - (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 15 FRI - The Atlantis - Washington, D.C. (with Tove Lo)

SEPT 16 SAT - Music Midtown - Atlanta, GA