USHER Joins Audible's Words + Music Series With THE LAST SHOWMAN

Audible Inc. has announced its next Words + Music installment, The Last Showman, an introspective look into the 30-year career of global R&B icon, USHER. Set to debut exclusively from Audible on Thursday, February 6, the Audible Original offers an unfiltered look into the past, present, and future of one of music's most enduring superstars.

Joining Audible's Words + Music series, The Last Showman will feature the groundbreaking artist opening up about the inspirations, heartache, and personal growth that fueled the creation of his record-breaking masterwork, Confessions, while revisiting some of its most iconic tracks. Throughout this Audible Original's three acts, USHER explores his musical roots and the evolution of his artistry, combating the pressures of fame and balancing his personal and public life, and how one album marked a turning point in his career as well as in pop music history. Listeners will be treated to all-new performances and gain exclusive access to USHER's thoughts on iconic tracks including "Confessions," "Confessions Part II," "Bad Girl," "Burn," and more.

"With the recent 20th anniversary of Confessions, creating The Last Showman has been an incredible opportunity to reflect on the most pivotal moments of my career with fresh eyes and deep appreciation," said USHER. "This project isn't just about telling my story; it's about sharing the raw, unfiltered truth behind the music that's connected with generations of listeners, as well as the power of vulnerability in art."

USHER joins an extensive roster of iconic musicians who have contributed to Audible's ‘Words + Music' slate including John Legend, Beck, Pete Townshend, Snoop Dogg, Eddie Vedder, Yo-Yo Ma (“feels like an intimate recital from a chatty and approachable virtuoso” – The New York Times), James Taylor (“unique storytelling and musical experience” – USA Today), Patti Smith (“the hybrid form feels completely natural to her talents” – The New York Times), Common, Sharon Van Etten (“more personal than anything she's put out yet” – Vogue), Laura Jane Grace (“intimate and beautiful” – People), Rhiannon Giddens (“combines her depth of music lore with a gift for storytelling” – Variety), Tariq Trotter (“in-depth look” – The Grio), Smokey Robinson (“allows you to be surprised again by his genius” – Los Angeles Times), Rufus Wainwright (“just like in his music, he opens himself up wide to the world” – Forbes), Alanis Morissette (“raw commentary” – Bustle), St. Vincent (“…thoughtful, perspicacious, and deeply funny...” – The Advocate), Jonathan Biss (“raw and insightful” – NPR), Mariah Carey, Alice Cooper, Elvis Costello, Tom Morello, Billie Joe Armstrong, Carlos Santana, T Bone Burnett, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Steve Earle, Liz Phair, Sleater-Kinney's Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein, Sting, Chuck D, Brandy, George Clinton, and more. For more information on Audible's Words + Music collection, please visit www.audible.com/ep/words+music.

Additionally, The Last Showman joins an expansive collection of Audible Originals from Black creators and performers including The Wonder of Stevie from Barack and Michelle Obama's Higher Ground, co-created by Questlove and hosted by Wesley Morris, Michael Elliot's romantic comedy Technically Speaking starring Coco Jones, Keith Powers, and Queen Latifah, audio documentary MOVE: The Untold Story of an American Tragedy narrated and Executive Produced by Tariq Trotter, the deeply imaginative Wild With Happy from Colman Domingo starring Oprah Winfrey, Alex Newell, Sharon Washington, and Tyler James Williams, Banna Desta's The Abyssinians starring Danielle Deadwyler, and many others, with new listening experience releasing regularly to delight and inspire audiences all year long. Additional audiobooks, podcasts, and Originals in Audible's Listen. Black. 365. collection can be found here.

