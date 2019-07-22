Tyler Childers' ALL YOUR'N Music Video Premieres Today

The official music video for Tyler Childers' new single "All Your'n" premieres today. Rolling Stone hails the track as "packed full of characteristic lyrical detail and writerly flourishes," while Brooklyn Vegan calls it "a summery, easy-going tune with plenty of twang."

The track comes from Childers' highly anticipated new album, Country Squire, which is outAugust 2 via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records. His first release in partnership with RCA Records, the album is available now for pre-order.

Watch the video here:

Produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson, the album was recorded at TheButcher Shoppe in Nashville and consists of nine new songs written by Childers including lead track, "House Fire." Rolling Stone praises the song, noting that Childers "updates the bluegrass sounds of his native Kentucky with electricity and roots-rock stomp, nodding to past traditions without sacrificing the present," while Paste declares it "a lusty do-si-do. It'll have you slapping your knees, stomping your feet and tossing your hair." Watch the song's official music video HERE.

In addition to Childers (vocals, acoustic guitar), the album features a number of world-renowned musicians including Stuart Duncan (fiddle, mandolin, banjo), Miles Miller(drums, background vocals) and Russ Pahl (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, pedal steel, Jaw harp, baritone).

Of the mission behind the album, Childers comments, "I hope that people in the area that I grew up in find something they can relate to. I hope that I'm doing my people justice and I hope that maybe someone from somewhere else can get a glimpse of the life of a Kentucky boy."

In celebration of the release, Childers will embark on his extensive "Country Squire Run" headlining tour this fall including stops at Los Angeles' The Wiltern, Brooklyn's Brooklyn Steel (two nights), Boston's House of Blues, Washington D.C.'s The Anthem, Seattle's Paramount Theatre, Minneapolis' First Avenue (two nights), Atlanta's The Tabernacle and Philadelphia's The Fillmore among several others. Full ticket information is available via www.tylerchildersmusic.com.

The release of Country Squire continues a series of breakout years for the Kentucky-native, whose critically acclaimed debut album, Purgatory, was released in 2017. The record-also produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson-landed on multiple "Best of 2017" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Noisey, The Bluegrass Situation, Wide Open Country and The Boot. Of the album, NPR Music raves "the intimacy he conjures is his gift, in this private moment made universal, and throughout his remarkable official debut," while Pitchfork declares "it's his voice, peppered with both the knowledge of the ages and the innocence of youth, that makes a song...so effective. Then it's the lyrics, a mix of plain-talk honesty and beguiling metaphors, that tip the scales to timeless." Since his debut, Childers was named "Emerging Artist of the Year" at the 2018 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and has been featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Additionally, he's toured extensively across the world including over 130 sold-out headline shows as well as multiple dates supporting John Prine. He has also performed at several major festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk Festival, Austin City Limits and Stagecoach.

TYLER CHILDERS TOUR DATES

July 26-Floyd, VA-FloydFest

August 1-Bend, OR-Bend Summer Concert Series*

August 2-3-Happy Valley, OR-Pickathon

August 5-New York, NY-Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)

August 11-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival

August 14-Sedalia, MO-Missouri State Fair

August 22-23-Tonder, Denmark-Tonder Festival

August 24-Amstelveen, Netherlands-Once in a Blue Moon Festival

August 28-Brighton, UK-The Haunt

August 29-Nottingham, UK-Bodega Social

August 31-September 1-Salisbury, England-End of the Road Festival

September 30-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre† (SOLD OUT)

October 4-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 5-Thackerville, OK-Winstar Casino (SOLD OUT)

October 7-Fayetteville, AR-Town Center (SOLD OUT)

October 8-Tulsa, OK-Cain's Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 11-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 14-Phoenix, AZ-The Van Buren

October 15-San Diego, CA-The Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)

October 17-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern*

October 18-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater* (SOLD OUT)

October 22-Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom* (SOLD OUT)

October 25-Seattle, WA-Paramount Theatre*

October 26-Spokane, WA-Knitting Factory Concert House* (SOLD OUT)

October 29-St. Louis, MO-Stifel Theatre*

October 31-Chicago, IL-Aragon Ballroom*

November 2-Milwaukee, WI-Riverside Theater*

November 3-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue* (SOLD OUT)

November 4-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue*

November 11-15-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic-All the Best Fest

December 6-Detroit, MI-The Fillmore‡

December 8-Toronto, ON-Rebel‡

December 10-Boston, MA-House of Blues

December 11-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore

December 13-Washington, DC-The Anthem

December 14-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

December 15-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel

December 18-Raleigh, NC-The Ritz‡ (SOLD OUT)

December 19-Charlotte, NC-The Fillmore‡ (SOLD OUT)

December 21-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle‡ (SOLD OUT)

December 22-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle‡ (SOLD OUT)

*with Courtney Marie Andrews

†with Robert Earl Keen

‡with Liz Cooper & The Stampede





