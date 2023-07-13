Troye Sivan to Release New Album in October; Drops 'RUSH' Single

The new album will be released on October 13.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Troye Sivan to Release New Album in October; Drops 'RUSH' Single

On October 13, Capitol Records will release Troye Sivan’s third studio album, Something To Give Each Other – a celebration of sex, dance, sweat, community, queerness, love and friendship. Today, the global superstar shared the album’s first single, “Rush.”

“‘Rush’ is the feeling of kissing a sweaty stranger on a dancefloor, a 2 hour date that turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer,” explains Troye Sivan. “Party after party, after party after after party. All of my experiences from a chapter where I feel confident, free and liberated. Independent, yet somehow the most connected to the music and community around me.”

The official video for “Rush” evokes the headiness of big groups of people feeling the joy of life and sex. All with something to give each other. View HERE. The video was helmed by Gordon von Steiner (Hermès Ski, Versace Man FW22, Dior Rouge, Louis Vuitton Cruise, Miu Miu), Sivan’s Creative Director, who worked with him on the stunning visual palette for Something To Give Each Other. Sergio Reis (BTS’ “Black Swan”) served as choreographer.

Emerging from the tribulations of the last few years, Sivan found himself rewiring with the joy of human connection and dance music. He wrote the songs for the new album with Oscar Görres (Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Sam Smith), Ian Kirkpatrick (Dua Lipa, Britney Spears), Leland (Selena Gomez, Ava Max) and Styalz Fuego (Khalid, Imagine Dragons). Something To Give Each Other is now available for pre-order HERE in vinyl, CD, digital and cassette formats alongside exclusive merchandise and fan packs.

Twenty-two billion streams and 10 million adjusted albums sold worldwide are milestones only a few artists can claim. Doing it by age 27 is another thing entirely. Throw in a range of standout roles in Hollywood features, high fashion collabs, runway appearances and a combined social audience of over 20 million and the list really boils down to one person – Troye Sivan.

Raised in Perth, Australia, Sivan set the world on fire with a pair of EPs – 2014’s TRXYE and 2015’s Wild. With his debut album Blue Neighbourhood, sophomore album Bloom and the 2020 EP In A Dream as well as a slew of singles and collaborations in between, Sivan has firmly established himself as a global icon in the worlds of pop music, fashion and LGBTQI+ representation.

Hailed as “the perfect pop star” by TIME, his numerous awards include a Billboard Music Awards trophy, three MTV Europe Music awards, two ARIA Awards and two GLAAD Media wins. “Revelation,” his collaboration with Jónsi for Boy Erased, was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song – Motion Picture and shortlisted for an Oscar.

Sivan has recently featured in campaigns for Cartier, YSL Beauty, Calvin Klein and Beyoncé’s Ivy Park, and appeared in The Weeknd & Sam Levinson’s “The Idol” for HBO, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Abel himself. He will also soon be launching Tsu Lange Yor, an independent luxury lifestyle collection of fragrances and art-driven objects.

Watch the "Rush" music video here: 

Photo Credit: Stuart Winecoff

 





