Tritonal Release New Album 'Coalesce'

Iconic electronic duo Tritonal has released their highly anticipated fifth-studio album Coalesce via Enhanced Music. The 18-track LP came to life as the duo began to reflect on their experiences together while coming to terms with their connection to creating music, their purpose as artists, and coming home to their real roots and sound.

The result is a grandiose production that sees Tritonal's refined sound at its very best with the album's previously released offerings garnering over 10 million streams and early support from the likes of Dancing Astronaut, All Access Music, EDM Identity, Spindle Magazine, and more.

"We're most excited for fans to really follow through the journey of this record. It's the first time we have such a cohesive piece of work consisting of an album," share Tritonal. "We wouldn't say it's a concept album, but it is definitely themed from the actual songs to every detail of the artwork and aesthetic. A majority of these songs were written in a writing camp, where the writers really set intentions on the messaging and collaboration, found ways to be in nature throughout the time there and really tap into a place of truth and we're excited to share this with all of you!"

With their new music, Tritonal present their most authentic selves accompanied by their signature production and outstanding vocal performances from various esteemed collaborators as they touch on personal yet relatable experiences. Newest single "Live In The Sky" explodes into cascades of propulsive drums as Eric Lumiere encourages listeners to spread their wings and soar while head-nodding beats and laser-guided synth lines create an atmospheric soundscape on "Something Beautiful" where he speaks to teetering the line between darkness and light.

The momentous "Out Of The Dark" with EMME features dark overtones and sets the stage for a resurgence, both figuratively and literally. "Signals" with Sarah De Warren shines with twinkling chords and an infectious dance beat as she speaks to the affinity of love and how it binds us together. Bona fide summer anthem "Safe & Sound" with Last Heroes and Lizzy Land is about settling into comfort in the chaos of discomfort while the hypnotic and powerful "Back To My Love" with Marlhy seeks to offer a space for listeners to set their differences aside and ruminate on our shared experiences of the human condition.

The album also features "Losing My Mind" with HALIENE which builds into a dance floor frenzy, focusing on our deep experiences with anxiety and depression and the emotional acceptance that follows and the uplifting "Superhuman" with Codeko leans into the theme of introspection and how the truth truly lies within ourselves. Full track listing for Coalesce below.

Tritonal's Coalesce Album Tour kicked off last week in Los Angeles, CA and will continue to bring the duo's captivating and vivacious sets to crowds in major cities across the country including Washington DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Chicago, and Denver before wrapping on December 17th in Seattle, WA.

Amidst the tour, the duo will host Tritonia 400 (a celebration for their upcoming 400th episode of their weekly podcast) with a stop in their hometown of Austin, TX on October 1st which will include a daytime yoga practice in flow with their 2021 meditation album, Reverence, a deep set, a nightclub performance, and sets by Cosmic Gate, Gabriel & Dresden, Matt Fax, and Farius.

Tritonal will then bring the event across the pond to London on October 14th for a second show also featuring Gabriel & Dresden, Matt Fax, and Farius as well as Sarah De Warren. Tickets are on sale now, see below for full tour routing. For more details, visit here.

With over 1 billion global streams, Tritonal (comprised of Chad Cisneros and David Reed) are one of the most successful US electronic music duos of the past decade. Their remarkable discography consists of six Top 10 Hits on Billboard's Dance Airplay Chart and collaborations with The Chainsmokers, Zedd, Ellie Goulding, Cash Cash, and Cheat Codes.

The duo's songs have also received media support from the likes of Billboard, Forbes, YourEDM, PopCrush, and Idolator along with radio support from Sirius BPM, Diplo's Revolution, iHeartRadio, and more.

Throughout their career, Tritonal has played over 1000 shows across 5 continents, selling over 2 million tickets with performances at the biggest festivals around the world including EDC Las Vegas/Orlando/NY, Lollapalooza, ULTRA, Creamfields, and Electric Zoo. Their music has also been featured in promos for NFL's Thursday Night Football and Dancing With The Stars as well as Love Island, Love Island Australia, Celebs Go Dating, and iZombie among others.

Listen to the new album here: