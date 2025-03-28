The Walters Release Debut Album 'Good Company'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LA-based, Chicago-bred indie-rock quartet The Walters have released their long-awaited debut album Good Company. The 12-track, genre-spanning set arrives as a swirl of musical escapism, with layers of harmonies, richly textured, progressive-pop charm, and quiet, contemplative lyricism.

The band shared of the album, “Good Company is the album we’ve always wanted to make—a reflection of our story, our friendships, and the highs and lows along the way. We grew up on albums. They’ve shaped us as individuals and musicians. In today’s music world, albums may not carry the same weight they once did, but to us, they remain the purest expression of an artist and an era. Good Company is a reflection of who we are—whether it’s playing in someone’s car on a road trip or discovered in a crate of vinyl decades from now. After ten years as a band, we’re proud to finally share our first full-length album.”

Good Company arrives alongside an official video for the album’s contemplative title track. Directed by Vera Heddad (Andy Shauf, Florist) the playful visual takes inspiration from Georges Méliès’ silent film ‘A Trip To The Moon’ and finds the group exploring time to see the myriad ways their lives could have gone.

Tonight, The Walters will head out in support half•alive’s North American tour dates, which kick off at House of Blues in San Diego, CA. The 24-date trek will hit major markets throughout the US and Canada, with performances at Brooklyn Paramount in NYC (4/12) and Los Angeles’s Hollywood Palladium (5/2) [full tour itinerary attached]. Tickets for all dates are available now. For more information, please visit www.yourwalters.com.

Good Company was heralded by early singles “Broken Hearts and Memories” and “Life On The Line.” Co-written with Adam Melchor and Doug Schadt and produced by Schadt (Maggie Rogers, Wet), “Life On The Line” showcases the band’s penchant for warm, timeless melodies and finds vocalist Luke Olson going all-in on a relationship (If I’m going / I’m going in blind / With my life on the line).

THE WALTERS 2025 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

All dates supporting half•alive

March 28 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

March 29 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

March 31 - Austin, TX - ACL Live – Moody Theater

April 1 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

April 2 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

April 4 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

April 5 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

April 6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

April 8 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

April 9 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

April 11 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

April 12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

April 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

April 15 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

April 16 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

April 18 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

April 19 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

April 22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

April 23 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

April 25 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

April 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

April 29 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

April 30 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

May 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

About The Walters:

Since forming over a decade ago at a DePaul University house party in 2014, The Walters have seen the first song they ever wrote, “I Love You So,” become a certified 3x Platinum, Top 40, viral sensation, netting over two billion streams and 10 billion TikTok views. They’ve played a triumphant set at their hometown Lollapalooza, broken up, reunited, signed to a major label, and gone independent again.

All these experiences combine on Good Company to create a swirl of musical escapism: layers of harmonies inspired by vocal groups like The Beach Boys and The Four Tops; the richly textured, progressive-pop charm pioneered by Pet Sounds; the quiet, contemplative lyricism of folk legends like Neil Young; the swagger of more modern acts like Dr. Dog and The Strokes.

It’s a genre-spanning set that speaks to audiences with poise and maturity, embedded with a renewed sense of trust, honesty, and musical freedom – powerful weapons when placed alongside the sonic warmth that makes The Walters so immediately captivating and comforting.

Photo Credit: Rachel Briggs

