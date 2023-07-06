The String Cheese Incident Share New Song; 50th Red Rocks Performance Planned

The String Cheese Incident has shared “One More Time” - the second song to be released from the forthcoming album Lend Me A Hand.

​​”‘One More Time’ was written on my ukulele sitting in the woods of Colorado,” says Kyle Hollingsworth (Keyboards, vocals). “I love writing on instruments that I can’t really play, it opens up lots of new sonic territory for me. Lyrically it speaks of remembrance and memories of our friend and manager, Jesse Aratow, who passed in 2021.

I asked everyone that knew Jesse to send me a few images and memories they had of him. Then I got together with Sam Beam from Iron & Wine and we crafted this song together. I feel like in the end it was a song for everyone who has lost someone, not specifically about Jesse. This one’s gonna be hard for me to pull off live without crying.”

“One More Time” exhibits the full depth and character of SCI’s songwriting. With Lend Me A Hand, the band delivers some of their most intimate and emotionally potent material to date and follows last month’s release of the album’s title track, “Lend Me A Hand.”

The band is gearing up for a run of very special Colorado amphitheater shows including their 50th performance at Red Rocks. The band kicks things off with two nights, July 11-12, at the beautiful Dillon Amphitheater located on the shore of the Dillon Dam, surrounded by the picturesque Colorado Rockies.

The Incidents continue July 14-16 at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Friday at Red Rocks will see SCI combine with rock legend John Fogerty to form a one-night supergroup, the John Fogerty Incident. The following two nights will open with performances by fast-rising rock-fused bluegrass darlings Kitchen Dwellers (Saturday) and electronic music torch-bearers Thievery Corporation (Sunday) for what is sure to be a very special run of Incidents.

A poignant yet high-spirited reflection on love, loss, and resilience, Lend Me A Hand emerged as SCI coped with such life-changing events as the sudden death of their close friend Jesse Aratow (a member of their management team for most of the band’s history).

As they dreamed up a batch of songs firmly centered on their storytelling, the band joined forces with Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Hiss Golden Messenger, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Waxahatchee), a producer whose distinct vision helped SCI to fully embrace the album’s rootsy simplicity.

“Every album’s a snapshot of the band at that moment, and this record turned out to be one of our most introspective,” says Moseley. “We were coming out of the pandemic and coming up on our anniversary; we’d lost someone who’s been an important part of our team for so long. All those thoughts and feelings coalesced into something that’s much more focused on the storytelling, and feels more like hanging out in the living room with us while we sing you some songs.”

“Rather than trying to be flashy with the musicianship, our goal was to make sure nothing got in the way of the lyrics,” adds Nershi. “So even though we’re still a jam band at heart, all these songs can really stand on their own.”

About The String Cheese Incident:

Over the last three decades, SCI have built a devoted following on the strength of their kaleidoscopic musicality and commitment to leaving audiences awestruck.

Known for an immersive live show that continually pushes into unexpected terrain, the Colorado-bred six-piece handles everything from bluegrass to dubstep to psychedelia with equal parts abandon and ingenuity—a feat that’s found them sharing stages with such wide-ranging artists as Lauryn Hill, Skrillex, James Brown, Billy Strings, Perry Farrell, Sheryl Crow, Zac Brown Band, and more.

But in a departure for the band—Bill Nershi (guitar, vocals), Michael Kang (guitar, mandolin, violin, vocals), Keith Moseley (bass, vocals), Michael Travis (drums, vocals), Kyle Hollingsworth (keys, vocals), and Jason Hann (percussion, programming)—SCI’s eighth studio album trades all that genre-hopping for a stripped-back form of folk-rock.

The band looks forward to watching the songs of Lend Me A Hand transform and take new shape in their live show as they gear up for a spot on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour—and for their official 30th anniversary celebration later this year. “It’ll be fun to see how some of these three- or four-minute tunes open up and stretch out a bit,” says Moseley.

“One of the things that’s helped us stay connected over the years is that shared love for the beauty of the creative process—we’re all still completely engaged in the pursuit of making the best music we can make, then giving the best live performance we can. If I had to guess, I’d say that the next album we put out will be 180 degrees from this one, because that’s how things tend to go with us. We just point the ship into the wind and head off onto the next adventure, whatever that might be.”

The String Cheese Incident On Tour

July 11-12 @ Dillon Amphitheater | Dillon, CO

July 14 - 16 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO**

July 27 @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater | Bend, OR

July 28 @ The Cuthbert Amphitheater | Eugene, OR

July 29 @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater | Portland, OR

July 30 @ Festival at Sandpoint | Sandpoint, ID

Aug 1 @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre | Nampa, ID

Aug 2 @ Snow King Mountain | Jackson, WY

Aug 3 @ Sandy Amphitheater | Sandy, UT

Aug 4 @ Magic City Blues | Billings, MT

Sept 2 @ Alaska State Fair | Palmer, AK

Sept 8 @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre | Raleigh, NC*

Sept 9 @ PNC Music Pavilion | Charlotte, NC*

Sept 10 @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! | Richmond, VA

Sept 14 @ Penn's Peak | Jim Thorpe, PA

Sept 15 @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Saratoga Springs, NY*

Sept 16 @ Xfinity Center | Mansfield, MA*

Sept 17 @ Forest Hills Stadium | Forest Hills, NY*

Sept 20 @ Rose Music Center at The Heights | Huber Heights, OH

Sept 21 @ Fallsview Casino Resort | Niagara Falls, ON

Sept 22 @ Pine Knob Music Theatre | Clarkston, MI*

Oct 26-29 @ Suwannee Hulaween | Live Oak, FL

Nov 2-4 @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater | Austin, TX

** July 14 - The John Fogerty Incident | July 15 w/ Kitchen Dwellers | July 16 w/ Thievery Corporation

*Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival

Photo Credit: C. Taylor Crothers