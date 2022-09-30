Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Snuts Release Sophomore Album 'Burn the Empire'

The Snuts Release Sophomore Album 'Burn the Empire'

The 11-track collection is available to stream and download beginning today via Parlophone Records/Elektra Records.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

Rising Scottish rock band The Snuts have returned with their brand new studio album Burn The Empire. The 11-track collection is available to stream and download beginning today via Parlophone Records/Elektra Records.

"The universe delivered us time to create a record where we finally felt we could address some of the topics, be it societal or spiritual, that we have been dying to scream out," comments frontman Jack Cochrane. "There are songs about the highs & lows, stuff we really want to talk about and things we cannot help but feel, but have just never made the space to."

Burn The Empire follows The Snuts' acclaimed debut album W.L., which arrived at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart last year. Produced by longtime collaborators Detonate and Clarence Coffee Jr the album continues the band's evolution both sonically and lyrically. A voice for the next generation, lead singer Jack Cochrane attacks subjects affecting the youth of today.

Opening with the album's title track, a no holds barred protest against the corrupt corporations and politicians, the album delves into the negative effects of social media on "Zuckerpunch" and "13" tackles the lack of mental health services and the lethal effects of poverty across Britain and its impact on society.

Infectious, euphoric, heartfelt and packed to the brim with hooks, Burn The Empire is the work of a band living in the moment, with an eye to the future. Armed with a UK chart-topping album and an arsenal of adoring fans, The Snuts are well on their way to being one of the most vital bands of recent years.

Burn The Empire is highlighted by current single "Knuckles". "We wanted to create something feel-good and carefree. A song close to our hearts, but wide open for interpretation, it's a new age indie tune designed for letting loose," Cochrane adds. "Lyrically the track is inspired by the notion of the strong female spirit I've been lucky enough to be surrounded by throughout life. It's about resilience and strength."

Infectious, euphoric, heartfelt and packed to the brim with hooks, Burn The Empire is the work of a band living in the moment, with an eye to the future. Armed with a UK chart-topping album and an arsenal of adoring fans, The Snuts are well on their way to being one of the most vital bands in recent years.

Listen to the new album here:

TodayTix


From This Author - Michael Major


Jon Langston Releases 'Give You My All' SingleJon Langston Releases 'Give You My All' Single
September 30, 2022

The “consistently excellent record maker” (MusicRow) delivers a timeless country love song, which he co-wrote alongside Brad Wagner and Jordan Gray, with production by Jacob Rice and Jody Stevens. Brimming with heartfelt lyrics, Langston promises all his money and time, plus his last breath and last name on the ballad.
Photos: Sabrina Carpenter Kicks Off 'emails i can't send' TourPhotos: Sabrina Carpenter Kicks Off 'emails i can't send' Tour
September 30, 2022

As part of the 13-show run supporting her album emails i can’t send, Sabrina will play major markets across the country and perform at venues like The Wiltern in Los Angeles and two nights at New York City’s Webster Hall. Sabrina Carpenter sang her new record including “Vicious” and “because i liked a boy” as well “Sue Me” and “Honeymoon Fades.”  
Pioneering YouTuber KSI Releases Surprise Single 'Summer Is Over'Pioneering YouTuber KSI Releases Surprise Single 'Summer Is Over'
September 30, 2022

“Summer Is Over” is produced by Dan Priddy (Ashnikko, Rag’n’Bone Man, P!nk) and written alongside James ‘YAMI’ Bell (Cat Burns, Tom Grennan, James Arthur), Nick Gale  (Dua Lipa, Mimi Webb, Charli XCX), and Andrew Bullimore (Little Mix, Wilkinson, Jonas Blue).
THE RAMONA FLOWERS Share New Single 'Gotta Get Home'THE RAMONA FLOWERS Share New Single 'Gotta Get Home'
September 30, 2022

On the heels of a run of dates in the US,  The Ramona Flowers release their dreamy single, “Gotta Get Home.” Written about guitarist Sam Dyson’s personal family life but through the eyes of lead vocalist Steve Bird, the track showcases the band’s signature musicianship. Watch the new music video now!
VIDEO: Sam Smith Unveils Video for 'Unholy' Ft. Kim PetrasVIDEO: Sam Smith Unveils Video for 'Unholy' Ft. Kim Petras
September 30, 2022

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith unveils the official video for their new single, “Unholy” ft. Kim Petras. Directed by Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways film, David Bowie, Christina Aguilera) and choreographed by French dance collective (LA)HORDE.