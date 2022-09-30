The Snuts Release Sophomore Album 'Burn the Empire'

Rising Scottish rock band The Snuts have returned with their brand new studio album Burn The Empire. The 11-track collection is available to stream and download beginning today via Parlophone Records/Elektra Records.

"The universe delivered us time to create a record where we finally felt we could address some of the topics, be it societal or spiritual, that we have been dying to scream out," comments frontman Jack Cochrane. "There are songs about the highs & lows, stuff we really want to talk about and things we cannot help but feel, but have just never made the space to."

Burn The Empire follows The Snuts' acclaimed debut album W.L., which arrived at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart last year. Produced by longtime collaborators Detonate and Clarence Coffee Jr the album continues the band's evolution both sonically and lyrically. A voice for the next generation, lead singer Jack Cochrane attacks subjects affecting the youth of today.

Opening with the album's title track, a no holds barred protest against the corrupt corporations and politicians, the album delves into the negative effects of social media on "Zuckerpunch" and "13" tackles the lack of mental health services and the lethal effects of poverty across Britain and its impact on society.

Infectious, euphoric, heartfelt and packed to the brim with hooks, Burn The Empire is the work of a band living in the moment, with an eye to the future. Armed with a UK chart-topping album and an arsenal of adoring fans, The Snuts are well on their way to being one of the most vital bands of recent years.

Burn The Empire is highlighted by current single "Knuckles". "We wanted to create something feel-good and carefree. A song close to our hearts, but wide open for interpretation, it's a new age indie tune designed for letting loose," Cochrane adds. "Lyrically the track is inspired by the notion of the strong female spirit I've been lucky enough to be surrounded by throughout life. It's about resilience and strength."

