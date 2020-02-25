The Revolution Announces UK Shows

The Revolution - Wendy Melvoin, Lisa Coleman, Bobby Z, BrownMark and Dr. Fink are most commonly known as the versatile band behind the music icon Prince. Merging funk, rock n'roll, rhythm and blues, pop & psychedelia genres, the band is considered to be one of the most successful music acts of all time. They will be coming to the UK in July 2020 for three spectacular shows:

Tickets go on sale 9.00am Friday 28th February

July 2020

July 4th/5th - 02 Shepherds Bush Empire

July 7th - 02 Ritz Manchester

Tickets priced:

London - £45

Manchester - £36

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.co.uk / 0844 888 9991 or from the venues direct

To this day, the album 'Purple Rain' is certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America - having sold 13 million copies in the US alone. The Revolution have achieved two number one Billboard 200 albums ('Purple Rain' and 'Around The World in A Day) and have won numerous awards.

Following the tragic, sudden passing of their fearless leader in April 2016. The Revolution reunited to honour the musical genius that Prince installed in them. The core original members, have decided to remain united and continue to honour and pay tribute to Prince.





