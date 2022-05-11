Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

On June 10, the acclaimed band will make their long-waited return to Red Rocks in Colorado for a sold-out headline show.

May. 11, 2022  
The Revivalists Release New Single and Video, 'You Said It All (Made In Muscle Shoals)'

On the heels of The Revivalists' epic return to Jazz Fest that saw them perform an electrifying set of hit songs and fan favorites to a sea of festivalgoers this past weekend, the chart-topping rock band has released a new track "You Said It All (Made In Muscle Shoals)" alongside a live studio video (out now via Concord Records). Recorded and filmed during the band's sessions at the iconic FAME Recording Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, "You Said It All" - a favorite in The Revivalists' live shows - gets a fresh approach informed by the aura of the legendary studio. PRESS HERE to watch and HERE to listen.

"I started writing 'You Said It All' during a time in my life when I found the things surrounding me were receding. The song was sparked late at night during an underground Mardi Gras parade and I found myself in a surreal world I didn't recognize only blocks from my house. The first lines of the song came straight from that experience of being in a place I knew so well but seeing it as an unknown landscape full of danger and possibility. The original demo was built on sounds referencing back to 90s rap but when we arranged the song for The Revivalists it got a more live band treatment. FAME Studios is known for making hits in an era where everything was played live and you can feel it in the room. Recording "You Said It All" there inspired us to bring the same energy we put into our live shows into this version of the song," shares drummer Andrew Campanelli.

"You Said It All (Made In Muscle Shoals)" is the first release from the band's Muscle Shoals sessions since their 2020 Made In Muscle Shoals live studio EP, which featured brilliant re-imaginings of fan favorites from the band's last studio album Take Good Care including #1 Triple A and Top 5 Alternative hit "All My Friends," a gorgeous version of their breakout platinum crossover smash "Wish I Knew You", a cover of the Bee Gees' "To Love Somebody," new song "Bitter End," and a mini-documentary that shared the deepest insight yet into the essence of the band against the backdrop of Muscle Shoals, a location that is steeped in the many classic styles of American music that now informs The Revivalists' signature sound.

There is much more in store - stay tuned for an upcoming announcement!

The Revivalists - who are renowned for their live firepower and soulful alt-rock anthems and have more than 540 million global streams - are working on brand new music and have been on the road for their 2022 tour that included a sold-out show at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. On June 10, the acclaimed band will make their long-waited return to Red Rocks in Colorado for a sold-out headline show - their third consecutive sell-out at the storied venue. The show will be followed by several summer festival appearances including Peach Music Festival and Summerfest.

Additionally, front man David Shaw will hold his annual Big River Get Down in his hometown of Hamilton, OH on May 20th and May 21st at RiversEdge Amphitheater (making its return after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic). The two-day concert will kick off the 2022 RiversEdge concert season and feature The Revivalists, David Shaw, The Record Company, Maggie Rose, Judith Hill, Karina Rykman, Chris Gelbuda, and Raelyn Nelson Band. As a proud Hamilton, Ohio native, David created, produces, and hosts the Big River Get Down, a beloved local event that gives back to the ongoing renaissance of Hamilton, donating all proceeds to the City of Hamilton's 4th of July fireworks and RiversEdge  Concert Series. For more information, please visit www.bigrivergetdown.com.

Continuing their philanthropic efforts, The Revivalists are also donating $1 from each ticket sold on their tour to organizations that they have hand-picked for Rev Causes - their philanthropic umbrella fund that supports the essential work of organizations dedicated to reviving and investing in our communities, our health, and our environment. By donating a portion of ticket sales, through fan donations, and a variety of fundraising efforts, the band assists multiple national and local organizations in building a better future. Current organizations benefitting from Rev Causes include The National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty, Kids Join The Fight, the New Orleans Mission, Communities in Schools (Gulf South), and the ACLU of Louisiana.

THE REVIVALISTS 2022 TOUR DATES

May 20-21 - Hamilton, OH @ David Shaw's Big River Get Down - RiversEdge Amphitheater

June 9 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

June 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (sold out)

June 30-July 3 - Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival

June 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

July 8 - Quebec City, QC @ Festival d'été de Québec

July 9 - Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 28 - Sandpoint, ID @ The Festival at Sandpoint

July 30 - Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

August 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre Outdoor Concert Series

August 6 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

August 20 - Cockeysville, MD @ Hot August Music Festival

August 22 - Nantucket, MA @ The Chicken Box

August 23 - Nantucket, MA @ The Chicken Box

September 15 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

September 17 - Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

September 30 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest

ABOUT THE REVIVALISTS

Chart-topping rock band The Revivalists are renowned for their live firepower, soulful alt-rock anthems, and their distinct mix of musical styles thanks to their New Orleans roots. The 8-piece ensemble of pedal steel guitar, unique two-drummer set-up, horns, and more is led by the incredible voice of front man David Shaw.  Their now platinum-selling breakout hit "Wish I Knew You" set a record for most single-week spins ever at Alternative Radio and became a mainstream phenomenon spending 9 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the acclaimed band has more than 540 million global streams, four studio albums, several #1 Alternative and Triple A chart hits, multiple sold-out tours, and numerous television appearances including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Ellen, TODAY, and Austin City Limits. They have received major media recognition for their "creative, compelling blend of musical ingenuity and heart" (Billboard) and their distinct mix of "just about every classic school of American music" (UPROXX). Variety praised the band as "good old-fashioned rock and roll" while Rolling Stone lauded them as an "Artist You Need To Know" and Relix called them "worthy of superstardom."

The hit songs from their acclaimed fourth studio album Take Good Care, including "All My Friends" and "Change" (their second and third Mediabase Triple A #1s in a row respectively) - have become instant fan favorites. In recent years, The Revivalists have opened for the Rolling Stones, were nominated for a Billboard Music Award and two iHeartRadio Music Awards, were named Billboard's Top New Rock Artist during their break-out, and have ignited festival stages including Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Peach Fest, Outside Lands, and Pilgrimage.

In 2021, front man David Shaw released his debut self-titled album which featured lead single "Shaken" and received praise from from Billboard, SPIN, NPR, Rolling Stone, and American Songwriter.

The Revivalists are: David Shaw [lead vocals, guitar], Zack Feinberg [guitar], Andrew Campanelli [drums], George Gekas [bass], Ed Williams [pedal steel guitar], Rob Ingraham [saxophone], Michael Girardot [keyboard, trumpet], and PJ Howard [drums, percussion].

Photo Credits: Zackery Michael


