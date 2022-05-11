The Revivalists Release New Single and Video, 'You Said It All (Made In Muscle Shoals)'

|
THE REVIVALISTS 2022 TOUR DATES
May 20-21 - Hamilton, OH @ David Shaw's Big River Get Down - RiversEdge Amphitheater
June 9 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
June 10 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (sold out)
June 30-July 3 - Scranton, PA @ Peach Music Festival
June 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
July 8 - Quebec City, QC @ Festival d'été de Québec
July 9 - Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
July 28 - Sandpoint, ID @ The Festival at Sandpoint
July 30 - Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery
August 1 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre Outdoor Concert Series
August 6 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
August 20 - Cockeysville, MD @ Hot August Music Festival
August 22 - Nantucket, MA @ The Chicken Box
August 23 - Nantucket, MA @ The Chicken Box
September 15 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
September 17 - Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
September 30 - Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Fest
ABOUT THE REVIVALISTS
Chart-topping rock band The Revivalists are renowned for their live firepower, soulful alt-rock anthems, and their distinct mix of musical styles thanks to their New Orleans roots. The 8-piece ensemble of pedal steel guitar, unique two-drummer set-up, horns, and more is led by the incredible voice of front man David Shaw. Their now platinum-selling breakout hit "Wish I Knew You" set a record for most single-week spins ever at Alternative Radio and became a mainstream phenomenon spending 9 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the acclaimed band has more than 540 million global streams, four studio albums, several #1 Alternative and Triple A chart hits, multiple sold-out tours, and numerous television appearances including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert , Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, Ellen, TODAY, and Austin City Limits. They have received major media recognition for their "creative, compelling blend of musical ingenuity and heart" (Billboard) and their distinct mix of "just about every classic school of American music" (UPROXX). Variety praised the band as "good old-fashioned rock and roll" while Rolling Stone lauded them as an "Artist You Need To Know" and Relix called them "worthy of superstardom."
The hit songs from their acclaimed fourth studio album Take Good Care, including "All My Friends" and "Change" (their second and third Mediabase Triple A #1s in a row respectively) - have become instant fan favorites. In recent years, The Revivalists have opened for the Rolling Stones, were nominated for a Billboard Music Award and two iHeartRadio Music Awards, were named Billboard's Top New Rock Artist during their break-out, and have ignited festival stages including Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Lollapalooza, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Peach Fest, Outside Lands, and Pilgrimage.
In 2021, front man David Shaw released his debut self-titled album which featured lead single "Shaken" and received praise from from Billboard, SPIN, NPR, Rolling Stone, and American Songwriter.
The Revivalists are: David Shaw [lead vocals, guitar], Zack Feinberg [guitar], Andrew Campanelli [drums], George Gekas [bass], Ed Williams [pedal steel guitar], Rob Ingraham [saxophone], Michael Girardot [keyboard, trumpet], and PJ Howard [drums, percussion].
Follow The Revivalists:
www.therevivalists.com
Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @TheRevivalists
Photo Credits: Zackery Michael