The Regrettes Share New Single 'Anxieties (Out Of Time)'

Today, The Regrettes share their new single and video for "Anxieties (Out Of Time)," the latest song off their forthcoming third studio album, Further Joy (April 8th via Warner Records).

Lydia Night of the band shares, "this was one I wrote at the beginning of the pandemic, and it encapsulates that impending doom, when it felt like everything in front of me was terrifying. This was before I was even diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. I think a lot of people experienced similar feelings at the beginning of the world shutting down. The chorus is a reflection of that, we wanted it to sound like an anxious, panic attack pace like you're running out of time and it feels like that to me."

Director Raúl Gonzo also shares: "'Anxieties' was a very personal and vulnerable piece for the Regrettes. I reflected on balancing the subject matter and the unique way I like to direct. The band shared some personal feelings that translated into the concept and I think we managed to walk the line in a way that exposes some of their inner feelings. Regarding direction, I liked the mash up of warm colors against green colors which remind me of Hitchcock's film Vertigo. I also thought the more angular things were, the more confrontational it felt. The chorus room itself comes to a point. I don't normally like a fisheye lens, but it was very suitable here. Regardless of the theme, the Regrettes are such talented and endearing people that the track and video make me smile the entire time."

With Further Joy, The Regrettes, consisting of singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass) and Drew Thomsen (drums), have written a manual for living in these times, replete with highly personalized songs about things we're all going through.

Night shares, "that phrase, 'further joy,' summarized what it meant to be on the hamster wheel of constantly chasing happiness, but in turn, that's what makes you unhappy. I was stuck in a loop of wanting to be better, wanting to be good, and therefore I couldn't be here. I couldn't be present."

The desire to break free of that cycle is what the band's third album, Further Joy, is all about, a joyous and self-aware soundtrack for those interested in what Lydia refers to as "dancing the pain away." Further Joy is available for pre-order here, and will be available in formats including digital/streaming, CD, and vinyl. Independent Record Stores and The Regrettes official store will have "Joy" pink vinyl.

Recently, The Regrettes shared the music video for their song "That's What Makes Me Love You," which Consequence calls "halfway between Gwen Stefani's modern pop era and No Doubt's Rock Steady phase."

As the pandemic set in and Los Angeles shut down, The Regrettes were having a full-blown identity crisis. Lydia had been touring since she was 12-years-old, meeting guitarist Genessa when they were just teens in music school, and formed a cohesive lineup with Brooke and Drew. They'd spent the past two years headlining sold-out shows across North America and Europe, performing at mainstay festivals like Coachella and Reading and Leeds and playing their hit singles on Good Morning America, Conan, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. As NME said of their sophomore album, The Regrettes were "truly unstoppable" until the world shut down.

In January of 2021, after more than a year apart, The Regrettes reconvened for a 10-day writing retreat in Joshua Tree. They went on hikes, stargazed, transformed their living room into a disco, and had candid conversations, some of which made their way into songs. They left the desert with a vision for the record and demos in hand, slowly bringing it to life through zoom writing sessions, and working separately with producers Jacknife Lee and Tim Pagnotta. Although the subject matter is anything but light, Night still calls it the "poppiest, and danciest" album they've ever made.

The band were quick to get back on their feet, selling out a California underplay tour in 2021, confirming upcoming appearances at major US festivals including Bonnaroo and Coachella 2022, and releasing two songs, "You're So fing Pretty," which Rolling Stone called "a brutally honest confessional ballad that captures The Regrettes' effortless transformation from teenage punks into pop powerhouses," and single "Monday," which cracked the top 15 at alternative radio in advance of their forthcoming album Further Joy.

Further Joy is a step into the band's next era, and it is their most actualized, collaborative, and vulnerable album to date. These new songs, written in Night's singular voice and with vast influences including Pat Benatar, Blondie, and Gwen Stefani, touch on subjects such as anxiety and mental health, feeling lost in one's own environment, and coming to terms with one's sexuality. They are also about hope, embracing and standing up for your inner child. A lesson she hopes fans can take away from the album is that "we all deserve happiness and to be present, and we'll never get there if we feel so much shame and guilt for not being there already," she adds. "Don't get caught constantly chasing joy."

Watch the music video for the new track here:

The Regrettes Current Tour Dates

Apr 15 - Indio, CA at Coachella

Apr 18 - Pomona, CA at The Fox Theater Pomona^

Apr 21 - San Diego, CA at Humphreys Concerts By the Bay^

Apr 22 - Indio, CA at Coachella

Apr 23 - Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre+

Apr 26 - Austin, TX at Scoot Inn+

Apr 27 - Dallas, TX at Echo Lounge & Music Hall+

Apr 29 - Atlanta, GA at The Masquerade - Hell+

Apr 30 - Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees Festival

May 1 - Charlotte, NC at The Underground+

May 3 - Washington DC at Lincoln Theatre+

May 4 - Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of Living Arts+

May 6 - Boston, MA at Big Night Live+

May 8 - New York, NY at Irving Plaza+

May 10 - Toronto, ON at Opera House+

May 12 - Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall+

May 13 - Chicago, IL at Metro+

May 14 - Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre+

May 15 - Minneapolis, MN at Varsity Theater+

May 17 - Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall+

May 18 - Salt Lake City, UT at The Depot+

May 20 - Portland, OR at Roseland Ballroom+

May 21 - Vancouver, BC at Fortune Sound Club+

May 22 - Seattle, WA at The Neptune Theatre+

May 24 - San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore+

Jun 17 - Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Jul 01 - Rotselaar, BEL at Rock Werchter

Jul 03 - Bilbao, ESP at Bilbao Bizkaia Rock Day

Jul 06 - Madrid, ESP at Mad Cool Festival

Jul 08 - Glasgow, UK at TRNSMT Festival

Jul 09 - Cheltenham, UK at 2000trees Music Festival

Jul 28-31 - Chicago, IL at Lollapalooza Music Festival

Sep 22-25 - Dover, DE at Firefly Music Festival

^supporting Wallows

+Further Joy date with support from Alex Lahey