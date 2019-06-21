The Raconteurs Unveil New Album 'Help Us Stranger'

The Raconteurs - Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler - have officially released their long awaited new album, HELP US STRANGER (Third Man Records). The GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band's third studio LP and first new album in more than a decade is available everywhere now.

Last night, The Raconteurs welcomed the new album in to the world with the first of an unprecedented two-night stand on CBS' Late Show with Stephen Colbert, performing a blazing live rendition of new single "Help Me Stranger." The band returns to the Ed Sullivan Theater this evening for a live performance of "Bored and Razed," airing tonight on CBS at 11:35 pm ET/PT (check local listings).

Continuing the celebration, two special independent record store in-store performances have also been announced for release week - Rough Trade NYC will take place today, Friday, June 21 at 3pm while Amoeba Music Hollywood will host the band on Wednesday, June 26 at 5pm. Not stopping there, The Raconteurs will expand their NYC takeover even further with two club shows this weekend - Baby's All Right will take place on Saturday, June 22 at 8:30pm and a Coney Island Baby Sunday matinee show will start at 3:30pm on June 23. Tickets to these performances will be available to Third Man Records Vault Members and TIDAL subscribers. A limited number of tickets will also be available at the doors for each show for $20 cash.

The Raconteurs are heralding HELP US STRANGER with an epic world tour - North American dates get underway July 4 and 5 with a two-night-stand at Aspen, CO's Belly Up Tavern. Due to popular demand, additional dates have been added in a number of major markets, including Detroit, Vancouver, New York, and Nashville. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit theraconteurs.com/tour. Every online ticket purchased in North America for the upcoming headline shows will include a physical copy of HELP US STRANGER on CD. Fans will also have the option to upgrade their CD to the standard black vinyl LP.

THE RACONTEURS 2019 WORLD TOUR

July 4: Belly Up Tavern - Aspen, CO

July 5: Belly Up Tavern - Aspen, CO

July 12: Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI (SOLD OUT) @

July 13: Masonic Temple Theatre - Detroit, MI $

July 14: Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI #

July 15: Armory - Minneapolis, MN #

July 18: WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center - Seattle, WA #

July 19: Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC (SOLD OUT) #

July 20: Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, BC #

July 21: Edgefield - Troutdale, OR (SOLD OUT) #

July 23: Fox Theater - Oakland, CA (SOLD OUT) #

July 24: Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

July 26: Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA #

July 27: Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA

July 28: Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

August 10: Railbird Festival - Lexington, KY *

August 11: Knoxville Civic Auditorium - Knoxville, TN

August 12: Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN (SOLD OUT)

August 13: Stage AE (Outdoors) - Pittsburgh, PA

August 15: Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH (SOLD OUT)

August 16: Woodstock 50 - Watkins Glen, NY *

August 17: The Anthem - Washington, DC

August 18: The Fillmore Charlotte - Charlotte, NC (SOLD OUT)

August 20: Township Auditorium - Columbia, SC

August 21: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

August 22: Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA

August 23: Billy Reid Shindig - Florence, AL

August 29: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT) %

August 30: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT) %

August 31: Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT) %

September 3: Red Hat Amphitheater - Raleigh, NC %

September 5: Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY %

September 6: Hammerstein Ballroom - New York, NY (SOLD OUT) %

September 7: Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT) %

September 9: House of Blues - Boston, MA (SOLD OUT) %

September 10: House of Blues - Boston, MA %

September 12: Sony Centre for the Performing Arts - Toronto, ON (SOLD OUT) %

September 13: Express Live! Indoor Pavilion - Columbus, OH %

September 13-15: Riot Fest - Chicago, IL *

September 21: WSL Freshwater Pro - Lemoore, CA *

October 4: Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX *

October 9: Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 11: Austin City Limits Music Festival - Austin, TX *

October 12: The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK ^

October 13: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT) ^

October 14: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK (SOLD OUT) ^

October 16: Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK ^

October 17: Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO (SOLD OUT) ^

October 18: The Pageant - St. Louis, MO (SOLD OUT) ^

October 19-20: Mempho Music Festival - Memphis, TN *

November 8-10: Miami Beach Pop Festival - Miami, FL *

November 12: Gran Rex - Buenos Aires, Argentina

November 13: Teatro Colisea - Santiago, Chile

November 15: Popload Festival - São Paulo, Brazil *

November 16-17: Corona Capital - Mexico City, Mexico *

@ WITH THE PURE HEART TRAVELERS & NIKKI N*E*R*D AND SISTERS OF THUNDER

$ WITH THE HENTCHMEN & THE STOOLS

# WITH LILLIE MAE

% WITH OLIVIA JEAN

^ WITH THE CASUALITIES OF JAZZ

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

Photo credit: David James Swanson





