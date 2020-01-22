The Lumineers III: The World Tour Adds More Show Dates

The Lumineers announce the addition of more dates to the epic arena tour celebrating their landmark album, III, including Coors Field the band's first stadium headlining in their hometown Denver on August 29. A wide array of artists will be supporting The Lumineers including Shakey Graves, Jade Bird, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Daniel Rodriguez. (Mt. Joy is the opener for the first leg of dates).

For III: The World Tour, the band will once again partner with CID Entertainment to offer fans the opportunity to pair a premium concert ticket with merchandise or pre-show access to the band's "III Lounge," featuring appetizers, a cash bar and more. Limited packages are available now exclusively via www.cidentertainment.com/events/the-lumineers-tour. Active members of The Lumineers Big Parade Fan Club will have exclusive first access to purchase tickets and III Lounge packages during the Fan Club pre-sale, which will begin Monday, January 27th at 10am local time. Public On-Sale will begin Friday, January 31st. Each concert ticket purchased online includes a copy of the band's new album, III. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit thelumineers.com/tour-dates.

III, which was released this past September via Dualtone (an Entertainment One Company) in the U.S. and Canada, and Decca Records for the rest of the world, topped a slew of charts including "Top Current Album," "Top Independent Album," "Top LP Album," "Top Digital Album," "Alternative Albums," "Americana Albums" and "Rock Albums" charts. The album has also drawn the best press of the band's career, with NPR calling it "ambitious," and the Associated Press writing, "The Lumineers create a stunning album in III." To top it off, Vulture declared The Lumineers "the biggest folk-rock band on the planet."

Multiple singles from the 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated group's new album have ruled the charts as well. "Gloria," the first single from III, has proven to be a landmark release for The Lumineers, earning critical acclaim while topping the charts at multi-format radio outlets nationwide, including "Americana," "Adult Alternative" and "Alternative," spending six consecutive weeks at #1 on the latter chart in addition to making #1 at AAA Radio. The band's follow up single, "Life In the City," topped the AAA Radio chart and is still steadily climbing the Alternative Chart recently reaching the top ten. This marks the seventh consecutive time in the band's they've been top ten at that format, which makes The Lumineers, according to Billboard, tied the for the best career-starting streak in rock airplay history.

The Lumineers wrapped up a busy 2019, which included top-billed sets at such legendary global events as Bonnaroo, Glastonbury, Fuji Rock, Splendour in the Grass, Osheaga Festival Musique et Arts, and Asbury Park, NJ's Sea.Hear.Now Festival. From there, the band crossed the Atlantic for their biggest European tour to date, with headline shows in countries spanning Portugal, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Newly announced 2020 Dates

May 20 -- Jacksonville, FL -- Daily's Place #+

June 9 -- Gilford, NJ -- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^+

June 13 -- Forest Hills, NY -- Forest Hills Stadium ^%

August 12 -- Salt Lake City, UT -- Maverik Center @&

August 14 -- Portland, OR -- Moda Center @&

August 15 -- George, WA -- Gorge Amphitheatre @&

August 18 -- San Francisco, CA -- Chase Center @&

August 21 -- Los Angeles, CA -- STAPLES Center @&

August 25 -- San Diego, CA -- Pechanga Arena San Diego @&

August 26 -- Glendale, AZ -- Gila River Arena @&

August 29 -- Denver, CO -- Coors Field @

September 2 -- Calgary, AB -- Scotiabank Saddledome @&

September 4 -- Edmonton, AB -- Rogers Place @&

September 8 -- Vancouver, BC -- Rogers Arena @&

September 11 -- Saskatoon, SK -- SaskTel Centre @&

September 12 -- Winnipeg, MB -- Bell MTS Place @&

September 15 -- Kansas City, MO -- Sprint Center @&

September 18 -- Austin, TX -- Frank Erwin Center @&

Previously announced dates

Jan 31 -- Asheville, NC -- Harrah's Cherokee Center- Asheville *=

Feb 1 -- Asheville, NC -- Harrah's Cherokee Center- Asheville *=

Feb 4 -- Columbus, OH -- Schottenstein Center *=

Feb 5 -- St. Louis, MO -- Enterprise Center *=

Feb 7 -- Detroit, MI -- Little Caesars Arena *=

Feb 8 -- Cleveland, OH -- Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse *=

Feb 11 -- Grand Rapids, MI -- Van Andel Arena *=

Feb 13 -- Brooklyn, NY -- Barclays Center *=

Feb 14 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center *=

Feb 16 -- Charlottesville, VA -- John Paul Jones Arena *=

Feb 18 -- Indianapolis, IN -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse *=

Feb 19 -- Nashville, TN -- Bridgestone Arena *=

Feb 21 - Chicago, IL -- Allstate Arena *=

Feb 22 -- Chicago, IL -- Allstate Arena *=

Feb 25 -- Pittsburgh, PA -- PPG Paints Arena *=

Feb 26 -- Buffalo, NY -- KeyBank Center *=

Feb 28 -- Washington, D.C. -- Capital One Arena *=

Feb 29 -- Uncasville, CT -- Mohegan Sun Arena *%

Mar 3 -- Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena *=

Mar 4 -- Toronto, ON -- Scotiabank Arena *=

Mar 6 -- Montreal, QC -- Bell Centre *=

Mar 7 -- Ottawa, ON -- Canadian Tire Centre *=

Mar 10 -- Louisville, KY -- KFC YUM! Center *=

Mar 11 -- Milwaukee, WI -- Fiserv Forum *=

Mar 13 -- St. Paul, MN -- Xcel Energy Center *=

Mar 14 -- Omaha, NE -- CHI Health Center *=

May 2 -- Memphis, TN -- Beale Street Music Festival

May 13 - Tuscaloosa, AL -- Tuscaloosa Amphitheater #+

May 15 -- Woodlands, TX -- Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #+

May 16 -- Dallas, TX -- Dos Equis Pavilion #+

May 19 -- Jacksonville, FL -- Daily's Place #+

May 22 -- Tampa, FL -- MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #+

May 23 -- West Palm Beach, FL -- iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #+

May 27 -- Virginia Beach, VA -- Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach #+

May 29 -- Charlotte, NC -- PNC Music Pavilion #+

May 30 -- Atlanta, GA -- Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood #+

June 2 -- Raleigh, NC -- Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^+

Jun 5 -- Camden, NJ -- BB&T Pavilion ^+

Jun 6 -- Saratoga Springs, NY -- Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^+

Jun 10 -- Gilford, NH -- Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^+

Jun 12 -- Mansfield, MA -- Xfinity Center ^%

Opening slot key

* -- Mt. Joy

= -- J.S. Ondara

# -- Shakey Graves

@ -- Gregory Alan Isakov

^ -- CAAMP

+ -- Jade Bird

& -- Daniel Rodriguez

% -- Diana DeMuth





