The Lord † David Pajo Collaborate on New Track 'Nazarite'
Listen to "Nazarite" on Bandcamp now.
2022 has been a phenomenally active year for Greg Anderson as The Lord. Having previously shared standalone track releases, he then released his debut solo album Forest Nocturne in Summer followed by a collaborative album with Petra Haden, Devotional in October.
Now, he is heard in collaboration with David Pajo in a brand new track, "Nazarite", which sees the two musicians meet over ominous arpeggios and spoken word segments in this new track which Greg suggests is a "gateway" to more collaborations in the future.
Greg says, "I'm beyond honored to have been able to collaborate with David Pajo for this ever evolving output as The Lord. Slint remains one of the most important bands ever to me. I composed the music for Nazarite as a love letter to Slint that exemplifies my obsession and devotion. David's brilliant response to my humble offering is clear proof of his genius."
David Pajo says, "In Tennessee, I played a bit of acoustic guitar on the Goatsnake song 'Another River To Cross.' It was then that I realized we had a perfect working dynamic. We seem to be able to push an idea from nothing into solid shape, without much effort or ego. I trust Greg's ear and musical sense implicitly-he's fearless."
Listen to "Nazarite" on Bandcamp.
In an interview with Earthquaker, Anderson explains that he first met Pajo in Los Angeles (around 2015), and the pair became friends. Pajo later played a guitar intro on a Goatsnake album. Sunn O))) first invited David Pajo to join them on tour in 2019 and the pair remained in touch to eventually collaborate on this new track.
Greg continues; "Making music as The Lord has given me the freedom to collaborate with some of my favorite musicians from William Duvall to Petra Haden to David Pajo as well as exploring my own sound as a solo musician. Each track or full length that Southern Lord has put out so far has gone way beyond expectation and taken on a life of its own. These musicians have brought out the different sides of my musical interests in a very organic way, and it has been life-affirming to try things that I've never explored before."
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 1, 2022
Bend It Like Beckham filmmaker Gurinder Chadha and Paul Mayeda Berges are currently developing a new Disney musical film inspired by a dynamic princess from Indian history. Disney has commissioned original musical film, which will also be directed and produced by Chadha.
Charlotte Spiral Release New EP 'All This Time, Asleep'
December 1, 2022
Produced by Mercury Prize nominated artist and celebrated producer Dave Okumu (Jessie Ware, Nilufer Yanya, Lianne La Havas, Joan As Police Woman), the EP provides the follow up to last year’s New Light EP which was produced with Dan Carey (Fontaines DC, Wet Leg, Kae Tempest, Bat For Lashes).
TAMRON HALL Hits Its Most-Watched Week Since January With Over 1 Million Viewers on All 5 Days of the Week
December 1, 2022
Thursday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 11/17/22) tied the show’s highest-rated telecast on any day so far this season in Households (0.8 rating) and stood as the show’s 2nd most-watched telecast (1.135 million) of the season. Thursday’s episode featured GRAMMY® Award winner Macy Gray and Slutty Vegan founder Pinkey Cole.
Imogen Clark Releases Holiday Single 'I Got Dumped For Christmas'
December 1, 2022
Barrelling into the year by collaborating with Mo’Ju, Ali Barter, I Know Leopard and more on her 2nd Annual Holiday Hootenanny show in Melbourne, she followed up by assembling a supergroup featuring Adam Newling and members of Middle Kids and Superorganism on her standalone single ‘Enemy’ (co-written with Alex Lahey)
Light in the Attic to Release 'Pacific Breeze 3: Japanese City Pop, AOR & Boogie 1975-1987'
December 1, 2022
Celebrated archival reissue label Light in the Attic (LITA) announces the latest chapter in its acclaimed Japanese City Pop series, Pacific Breeze, which delivers a mesmerizing blend of AOR, R&B, jazz fusion, funk, boogie, and disco from the country’s flourishing bubble era of the ‘70s and ‘80s.