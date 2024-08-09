The Killers Release Brand New Song 'Bright Lights'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Killers have released “Bright Lights,” via Island Records, their first new music of the year. The song is an epic Killers track complete with an anthemic chorus and a powerhouse of a melody destined for arena sing-a-longs. The celebratory homecoming track comes just before the band is slated to kick off their first Hot Fuss 20-year anniversary residency shows in Las Vegas on August 14th. All four original band members - Brandon Flowers (vocals), Dave Keuning (guitar), Mark Stoermer (bass) and Ronnie Vannucci Jr (drums) - play on the track. The music video, premiering at 10am EST, directed by Micah Bickham features the upcoming Las Vegas residency stage.

In January, The Killers announced a special residency to take place this year in their home city of Las Vegas. All four founding members of the legendary band will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Hot Fuss, by performing the record front to back for the first time ever. The residency will run between August 14 to September 1 at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace - all shows are sold out.

LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY DATES:

Aug 14 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 16 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 17 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 21 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 23 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 24 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 28 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 30 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Aug 31 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Sept 1 @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas *SOLD OUT*

Photo credit: Todd Weaver

