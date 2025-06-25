The Inspector Cluzo to Join Neil Young on Tour as Special Guests

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the critically acclaimed release of their tenth studio album, Less Is More, the Gascon organic farming duo, The Inspector Cluzo, have confirmed 7 new dates as special guests to legendary musician Neil Young as part of his “Love Earth World Tour" this coming June and July.

The tour will showcase The Inspector Cluzo's signature live energy, bringing to life tracks from their brand new album Less Is More, along with timeless favorites from across their career.

The Less Is More Tour has and will continue to further cement the duo’s reputation as one of the hardest working touring bands in contemporary music as they bring their music around the world to audiences in the USA, Canada and Europe - performing alongside Clutch, Tyler Bryant and now - Neil Young.

Throughout their career, The Inspector Cluzo has played over 1,300 shows in 67 countries, they have completed a sold-out USA support tours with Clutch and Eels in 2019, alongside a host of festival appearances across the globe (including Lollapalooza Chile and Brazil) and a maiden US headline tour. In the summer of 2022, The Inspector Cluzo played extensively on prestigious stages across Europe, including the widely renowned Hellfest Festival, where they gathered a crowd of 50,000 fans. Now they are gearing up to hit the world by storm throughout 2025.

LESS IS MORE WORLD TOUR

June 2025

06/13 - Istres, France - Rock à l’Usine festival

06/14 - Valentigney, France - Boksons Festi Val’

06/21 - Jarny, France - Nuits du rock de Jarny

06/28 - Auxerre, France - Catalpa festival

06/30 - Brussels, Belgium - Place du Palais Royal

July 2025

07/01 - Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark

07/ 03 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne

07/04 - MonchengladBach, Germany - SparkassenPark

07/05 - Saverdun, France - Festival Les voix sonneuses

07/06 - Montreauz, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

07/08 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter

07/13 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena

US/Canada Tour

07/30 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall + Clutch

07/31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom + Clutch

August 2025

08/01 - Austin, TX - Emo’s + Clutch

08/03 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington’s + Clutch

08/05 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm + Clutch

08/07 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom + Clutch

08/09 - Edmonton, AB - Midway + Clutch

08/10 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center + Clutch

08/12 - Fargo, ND - Up District Festival Field + Clutch

08/14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave + Clutch

08/15 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory + Clutch

08/16 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe Hammond Casino + Clutch

European Tour

08/23 - Legna, France - Festival les Gueules de Bois

October 2025

10/09 - Brussels, Belgium - Rotonde/Botanique

10/10 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg Oz

10/11 - Koln, Germany - Gebaude 9

10/15 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

10/16 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

10/17 - Munich, Germany - Strom

10/18 - Milan, Italy - Biko

10/22 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

10/23 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega

10/24 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut’s

10/25 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

10/29 - Dublin, Ireland - Wheelan’s

10/30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2

November 2025

11/01 - London, UK - The Grace

11/06 - Bordeaux, France - Salle du Grand Parc

11/07 - La Rochelle, France - La Sirène

11/08 - Brest, France - La Carène

11/12 - Mulhouse, France - Le Noumatrouff

11/13 - Nancy, France - L’Autre Canal

11/14 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie

11/15 - Lille, France - Le Splendid

11/20 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne

11/21 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

11/22 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - La Coopérative de Mai

11/27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

11/28 - Montpellier, France - Le Rockstore

11/29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

11/30 - Biarritz - France - L’Atabal

December 2025

12/04 - Lorient, France - L’hydrophone

12/05 - Caen, France - Big Bang Café

12/06 - Alençon, France - La Luciole

12/10 - Madrid, Spain - Wurlitzer Room

12/12 - Porto, Portugal - Mouco

12/13 - Lisbon, Portugal - Republica dal Musica

January 2026

01/28 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

01/29 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

01/30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

01/31 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

February 2026

02/01 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie

Photo credit: Philippe Salvat

Comments