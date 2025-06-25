The Inspector Cluzo to Join Neil Young on Tour as Special Guests

The tour will bring to life tracks from their brand new album Less Is More.
Following the critically acclaimed release of their tenth studio album, Less Is More, the Gascon organic farming duo, The Inspector Cluzo, have confirmed 7 new dates as special guests to legendary musician Neil Young as part of his “Love Earth World Tour" this coming June and July.
The tour will showcase The Inspector Cluzo's signature live energy, bringing to life tracks from their brand new album Less Is More, along with timeless favorites from across their career.
The Less Is More Tour has and will continue to further cement the duo’s reputation as one of the hardest working touring bands in contemporary music as they bring their music around the world to audiences in the USA, Canada and Europe - performing alongside Clutch, Tyler Bryant and now - Neil Young.
Throughout their career, The Inspector Cluzo has played over 1,300 shows in 67 countries, they have completed a sold-out USA support tours with Clutch and Eels in 2019, alongside a host of festival appearances across the globe (including Lollapalooza Chile and Brazil) and a maiden US headline tour. In the summer of 2022, The Inspector Cluzo played extensively on prestigious stages across Europe, including the widely renowned Hellfest Festival, where they gathered a crowd of 50,000 fans. Now they are gearing up to hit the world by storm throughout 2025.
06/13 - Istres, France - Rock à l’Usine festival
06/14 - Valentigney, France - Boksons Festi Val’
06/21 - Jarny, France - Nuits du rock de Jarny
06/28 - Auxerre, France - Catalpa festival
06/30 - Brussels, Belgium - Place du Palais Royal
07/01 - Groningen, Netherlands - Stadspark
07/ 03 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne
07/04 - MonchengladBach, Germany - SparkassenPark
07/05 - Saverdun, France - Festival Les voix sonneuses
07/06 - Montreauz, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival
07/08 - Stuttgart, Germany - Cannstatter
07/13 - Paris, France - Adidas Arena
07/30 - Little Rock, AR - Little Rock Music Hall + Clutch
07/31 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom + Clutch
08/01 - Austin, TX - Emo’s + Clutch
08/03 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington’s + Clutch
08/05 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm + Clutch
08/07 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom + Clutch
08/09 - Edmonton, AB - Midway + Clutch
08/10 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Center + Clutch
08/12 - Fargo, ND - Up District Festival Field + Clutch
08/14 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave + Clutch
08/15 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory + Clutch
08/16 - Hammond, IN - Horseshoe Hammond Casino + Clutch
08/23 - Legna, France - Festival les Gueules de Bois
10/09 - Brussels, Belgium - Rotonde/Botanique
10/10 - Amsterdam, Holland - Melkweg Oz
10/11 - Koln, Germany - Gebaude 9
10/15 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
10/16 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
10/17 - Munich, Germany - Strom
10/18 - Milan, Italy - Biko
10/22 - Bristol, UK - The Louisiana
10/23 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega
10/24 - Glasgow, UK - King Tut’s
10/25 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute
10/29 - Dublin, Ireland - Wheelan’s
10/30 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2
11/01 - London, UK - The Grace
11/06 - Bordeaux, France - Salle du Grand Parc
11/07 - La Rochelle, France - La Sirène
11/08 - Brest, France - La Carène
11/12 - Mulhouse, France - Le Noumatrouff
11/13 - Nancy, France - L’Autre Canal
11/14 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie
11/15 - Lille, France - Le Splendid
11/20 - Lyon, France - La Rayonne
11/21 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
11/22 - Clermont-Ferrand, France - La Coopérative de Mai
11/27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien
11/28 - Montpellier, France - Le Rockstore
11/29 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
11/30 - Biarritz - France - L’Atabal
12/04 - Lorient, France - L’hydrophone
12/05 - Caen, France - Big Bang Café
12/06 - Alençon, France - La Luciole
12/10 - Madrid, Spain - Wurlitzer Room
12/12 - Porto, Portugal - Mouco
12/13 - Lisbon, Portugal - Republica dal Musica
01/28 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
01/29 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
01/30 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
01/31 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
02/01 - Paris, France - La Maroquinerie
Photo credit: Philippe Salvat
