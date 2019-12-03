The Dave Clark Five Announces Release of ALL THE HITS

In the early years of 1960, five working class lads from Tottenham-North London came together, forming The Dave Clark Five (The DC5) - a group that would not only change but unapologetically shape the course of popular music forever and sell over one hundred million records along the way. Founded by one of the UK's most prolific and celebrated musicians, songwriters and producers Dave Clark, the band spearheaded the British invasion of the US, becoming the first UK band to tour there and scoring an unprecedented fifteen consecutive Top Twenty hits, more than any other act bar The Beatles.

Marking 60 years since the band formed, 'ALL THE HITS' is a definitive collection of their greatest hits, exquisitely remastered by Dave Clark at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios and available on vinyl for the first time in over 40 years. Released on BMG on January 24, 2020, 'ALL THE HITS' perfectly showcases how The DC5 took the world by storm and helped change the rock scene, blasting hit after hit over the world's radio airwaves.

Dave Clark's beautifully remastered album will feature 28 tracks spanning over half a century of the band's history, including their first number one hit 'Glad All Over', which famously knocked The Beatles off the UK's No.1 spot in 1964 and sold over two-and-a-half million records, followed by "Bits And Pieces" which repeated the success; a seemingly impossible feat of a semi-professional outfit, without an agent or manager. Both hits perfectly showcased The DC5's style of sound, a unique brand of pop, weighed by the feet-stomping drums of Dave Clark and the power of Mike Smith's vocals. Other hits include their multi-million selling record "Do You Love Me" and "Catch Us If You Can".

"It's a trip for me to go back to vinyl. The 60s revisited. This album covers our hits from around the world on both CD and magical vinyl," says Dave Clark. "We hope you enjoy this blast from the past."

After appearing a record-breaking 18 times on America's iconic "Ed Sullivan Show", which had a weekly audience of 70 million, The DC5 fleetly notched up a record-breaking 15 consecutive Top 20 U.S. hit singles within a two-year period, and sold over 100 million records worldwide.

The DC5 catalogue of recordings has been one of the most sought after collections in rock history having been off the market for over a decade. In January, 'ALL THE HITS' will be available in a 1CD Digipak with a 32 page booklet and 2LP Gatefold Sleeve on 180g Black LP featuring fully remastered audio, and will also be available digitally for purchase and streaming. To pre-order visit here.

Founded by Dave Clark, the 5-piece consisted of Clark (drums), Mike Smith (vocals, keyboard), Lenny Davidson (guitar), Denny Paxton (saxophone), and Rick Huxley (bass).

"ALL THE HITS" is out January 24, 2020 on BMG

CD Track Listing

1. Do You Love Me

2. Glad All Over

3. Bits And Pieces

4. Can't You See That She's Mine

5. Everybody Knows (I Still Love You)

6. Don't Let Me Down

7. Any Way You Want It

8. Wild Weekend

9. Catch Us If You Can

10. Because

11. I Like It Like That

12. Reelin' And Rockin'

13. Over And Over

14. Come Home

15. You Got What It Takes

16. Try Too Hard

17. Everybody Knows

18. I'll Be Yours My Love

19. Nineteen Days

20. Look Before You Leap

21. Til The Right One Comes Along

22. All Night Long

23. Good Old Rock 'n' Roll (Medley)

24. Sha-Na-Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye

25. Here Comes Summer

26. Put A Little Love In Your Heart

27. Everybody Get Together

28. Universal Love

2LP Track Listing:

SIDE A

1. Do You Love Me

2. Glad All Over

3. Bits And Pieces

4. Can't You See That She's Mine

5. Everybody Knows (I Still Love You)

6. Don't Let Me Down

7. Any Way You Want It

8. Wild Weekend

SIDE B

1. Catch Us If You Can

2. Because

3. I Like It Like That

4. Reelin' And Rockin'

5. Over And Over

6. Come Home

7. You Got What It Takes

8. Try Too Hard

SIDE C

1. Everybody Knows

2. I'll Be Yours My Love

3. Nineteen Days

4. Look Before You Leap

5. Til The Right One Comes Along

6. All Night Long

7. Good Old Rock 'N' Roll (Medley)

SIDE D

1. Sha-Na-Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye

2. Here Comes Summer

3. Put A Little Love In Your Heart

4. Everybody Get Together

5. Universal Love





