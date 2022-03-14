Temple Invisible Releases New Single 'Stardust'

Genre-defying duo - TEMPLE INVISIBLE - return with "Stardust"; the shining second single from an upcoming EP.

Merging industrial foundations with celestial rhythms and sparkling space-age beats, "Stardust" is a stellar second glimpse into Temple Invisible's forthcoming 'Chiasm' EP. Set for release in April 2022 it will be their first extended release for five years and arrives a decade into the group's formation.

Dark and dreamy in equal measure, the track feels like traversing a vast and endless expanse of black holes and unfamiliar planets: its trip-hop melodies cut against floatier moments of sound to create a diaphanous atmosphere not dissimilar to an asteroid slicing through an ashen landscape of celestial gas and astral dust.

Fluid and flowing but with a biting electronic edge, "Stardust" was born from the idea that humans should embrace pressure, and use it as fuel for growth rather than fearing it, or warding it off.

Irina Bucescu explains of "Stardust":

"It's about the abstract birth of the universe, or the birth of the abstract universe. Its volumes bend and stretch towards stability, reaching for structured unification with the fluid wisp of imponderability.

Stars are created under incredible pressure and finding the necessary balance is what makes clouds of gas and dust transform into a star. We find this a beautiful metaphor for the human psyche. Not denying the pressure, not fighting against it, but integrating it and using it as a tool in our evolution. This, of course, means being open to release our image of what we ought to be and working with what is. From the inside out. Something we aspire to do ourselves."

"Stardust" is a stellar second cut - and a hint of what to expect - from Temple Invisble's upcoming 'Chiasm' EP, which arrives next month. Featuring five all-new compositions of an awe-inspiring gravity and interstellar ambition, the songs of 'Chiasm' are all loosely connected by the love-hate relationship we as humans have with ourselves. Delving into our inner psyches, the EP reflects on those anxieties that pervade our perceptions and how they're manipulated by fear, but also offers an in-depth examination of how our psyches change through time.

"'Chiasm' is a crossing point. The point in which the upward current and downward current meet and intertwine in ever-changing patterns" says Irina. "'Chiasm' is about the journey of our psyche - from being one with the universe ("Stardust"), to holding on to the fascination that the small child has for his parents ("Hold") and the process of maturing (what you lose and what you gain)... Something we sometimes feel and at other times struggle to feel. It's all about the journey."

Produced, recorded and mixed by Temple Invisible's Costas Ivanov, additional production comes courtesy of Irina Bucescu, final mastering for the 'Chiasm' EP was completed by Aneek Thapar.

Temple Invisible is an electronic-rock/electronica/trip-hop/industrial/genre-defying duo of Irina Bucescu and Costas Ivanov. Formed in 2012 in Bucharest, Romania, Temple Invisible's music diffuses a unique blend of electronic influences and musical genres combined with a classical sense of composition.

Since releasing their debut single 'Disappearance' in May 2014 they have performed regularly (pre-pandemic) at major festivals and venues in Romania, sharing the stage with notable acts such as Orbital, Modeselektor, Actress, Douglas Dare and Bonobo.

With their music playlisted on stations across the globe inc. the UK, USA, Russia, Australia, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Portugal; Temple Invisible have also been critically acclaimed by publications such as Clash Magazine, The FADER, VICE, Hunger Magazine, The Line of Best Fit, Richer Unsigned and many more.

Drawing comparisons to the likes of Depeche Mode, Radiohead, Massive Attack, Gary Numan and more, the band have released two EP's: 'ENTER_' (2014) and 'Void' (2017) to date. Losing none of their sci-fi indebted sonic invention or mystic allure in the interim years, Temple Invisible will release their visionary third collection 'Chiasm' on 29 April 2022.

Listen to the new single here: