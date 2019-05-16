Tech N9ne Shares Suicide Prevention Message In EF U (Easier for You) Music Video

Today, Tech N9ne continues his Kathartic visual series with a new music video: "EF U" (Easier for You) feat. Krizz Kaliko and Jelly Roll. "EF U" (Easier for You) addresses mental health and focuses on a message of suicide prevention. At the top of the song, Tech N9ne dedicates the track: "This is dedicated to the ones that are broken / Stay here with us / Your time to shine is coming."

The "EF U" (Easier for You) music video follows the somber tone of the song and concludes with a cliffhanger ending. Fans can catch up on the Kathartic series by watching the "Like I Ain't" and "Disparagement" music videos.

Tech N9ne's "It Goes Up Tour 2019" stops tonight in Colorado Springs, CO, and will offer back to back performances in Denver, CO on May 17 and 18 before continuing across the U.S. (see a full list of dates below). The tour features support from Krizz Kaliko, DAX, ¡Mayday!, and UBI of Ces Cru. Fans can also catch Tech N9ne's festival performances at Rocklahoma in Pryor, OK on May 25, Soundset in St. Paul, MN on May 26, and StrangeFestin Kansas City, MO on June 1.

Watch the "EF U" (Easier for You) music video here:

Listen to N9NA HERE

See a full list of dates and more information on the "It Goes Up Tour 2019" HERE

Bou Lou, a craft beer created in partnership with Boulevard Brewing Co. and inspired by Tech's platinum single, "Caribou Lou," is set to be released on a national scale and will be available at most venues. The "It Goes Up Tour 2019" promises to bring highly sought-after Bou Lou to a wider audience than ever before.

"It Goes Up Tour 2019"

May 16, 2019 Colorado Springs, CO

May 17, 2019 Denver, CO

May 18, 2019 Denver, CO

May 19, 2019 Albuquerque, NM

May 21, 2019 San Antonio, TX

May 22, 2019 Austin, TX

May 23, 2019 Houston, TX

May 24, 2019 Dallas, TX

May 25, 2019 Rocklahoma Pryor, OK

May 26, 2019 Soundset Festival St. Paul, MN

May 28, 2019 Louisville, KY

May 29, 2019 Columbus, OH

May 30, 2019 Cincinnati, OH

May 31, 2019 Sauget, IL

June 1, 2019 StrangeFest Kansas City, MO

June 2, 2019 Des Moines, IA

June 4, 2019 Davenport, IA

June 5, 2019 Detroit, MI

June 6, 2019 Cleveland, OH

June 7, 2019 Lancaster, PA

June 8, 2019 Worcester, MA

June 9, 2019 Hartford, CT

June 11, 2019 Silver Spring, MD

June 12, 2019 Virginia Beach, VA

June 13, 2019 Raleigh, NC

June 14, 2019 Atlanta, GA

June 15, 2019 North Charleston, SC

June 16, 2019 Greenville, SC

June 17, 2019 Nashville, TN

June 18, 2019 Springfield, MO

June 19, 2019 Wichita, KS





