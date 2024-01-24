Taylor McCall Joining Robert Plant For UK Tour This March

The tour will follow McCall's second album, Mellow War, which arrives February 2.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Taylor McCall Joining Robert Plant For UK Tour This March

After a successful run supporting Robert Plant on tour last fall, Taylor McCall has announced that he will be joining the star for another tour in the UK this March. The Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace tour will feature Suzi Dian with Taylor McCall as the recurring special guest. The tour begins March 13th in Bristol.

See below for the list of tour dates, or view each event with complete info online here.

The tour will follow McCall's second album, Mellow War, which arrives February 2 via Black Powder Soul Records/Thirty Tigers. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now here. Watch the videos that he directed for the singles “Tide of Love” here and “Mellow War” here.

Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace Featuring Suzi Dian with Special Guest Taylor McCall

March 2024

Wed 13 | UK, Bristol | Bristol Beacon

Thu 14 | UK, Ipswich | Ipswich Regent

Sun 17 | UK, London | Palladium Theatre

Mon 18 | UK, Tunbridge Wells | Assembly Hall

Wed 20 | UK, Peterborough | New Theatre

Thu 21 | UK, Nottingham | Royal Concert Hall

Sat 23 | UK, Hastings | White Rock Theatre

Tue 26 | UK, Liverpool | Philharmonic Hall

Wed 27 | UK, Sheffield | City Hall

Fri 29 | UK, Blackburn | King George's Hall

To end 2023, McCall toured the UK with the legendary Robert Plant, and headlined his own show at the Troubadour in London. Since then, he has released the single “Tide of Love” and the title track “Mellow War,” which was the original work that set the tone for the full new album coming in February.

“Mellow War pays homage to my late grandpa. My grandpa went to Vietnam. The album cover is him in Vietnam. The video for this song is from the war in Vietnam. These are songs that are sort of letters to home that I imagined he might have sent. My grandpa was a life inspiration for me; it was bigger than just music. The songs are a tribute to everything he stood for and everything he taught me. It's a way for me to share with him even when he's in another dimension. This isn't just about me or myself.” – Taylor McCall

Mellow War is McCall's second album following his debut the much-lauded Black Powder Soul in 2021. The album is produced by McCall and Sean McConnell (Michael Franti and Wade Bowen). The album cover below features a real picture of Taylor's grandfather as a young man.

Photo Credit Olivia Wolf



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Reds, Pinks & Purples Announces New LP; Shares New Single Photo
The Reds, Pinks & Purples Announces New LP; Shares New Single

Crystalizing the tragic self-celebrating kingdoms of fortunate failures, false heroes, music press deities of limitless deceit, hometown dive gods and humanity in the grips of all its romanticized wonder and woe — the latest missive from DIY pop titan The Reds, Pinks & Purples takes aim at the threads of hope.

2
Grandaddy Shares New Single Ahead of February Album Photo
Grandaddy Shares New Single Ahead of February Album

Legendary indie-rock band Grandaddy will release their hotly anticipated first new studio album in 7 years Blu Wav via Dangerbird Records. Final album preview single 'Long as I'm Not the One' is a heartbreak ballad set to a deceivingly lush, comforting composition that chugs along and envelops listeners like a warm blanket.

3
The Longest Johns Announce New Album & Release New Single Photo
The Longest Johns Announce New Album & Release New Single

The Longest Johns set their fifth album and release a new single. The fifth studio album from The Longest Johns is a unique take on traditional folk and shanties which is their “most fantastic splendiferous journey yet”, according to the band members Jonathan ‘JD' Darley, Andy Yates and Robbie Sattin.

4
Video: Watch Paris & Kathy Hilton on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Photo
Video: Watch Paris & Kathy Hilton on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Paris Hilton celebrates her son's first birthday party and talks about singing him 'Love is Blind' as a lullaby. She also discusses her new music and collaborating with Sia. Kathy Hilton joins the conversation and emotionally recalls meeting Phoenix for the first time, sharing her nickname and giving marriage advice. Watch videos!

More Hot Stories For You

Micah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton ShowsMicah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton Shows
Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'
Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'
Video: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok YaiVideo: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HARMONY
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SIX