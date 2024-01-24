Taylor McCall Joining Robert Plant For UK Tour This March

After a successful run supporting Robert Plant on tour last fall, Taylor McCall has announced that he will be joining the star for another tour in the UK this March. The Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace tour will feature Suzi Dian with Taylor McCall as the recurring special guest. The tour begins March 13th in Bristol.

See below for the list of tour dates, or view each event with complete info online here.

The tour will follow McCall's second album, Mellow War, which arrives February 2 via Black Powder Soul Records/Thirty Tigers. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now here. Watch the videos that he directed for the singles “Tide of Love” here and “Mellow War” here.

Robert Plant Presents Saving Grace Featuring Suzi Dian with Special Guest Taylor McCall

March 2024

Wed 13 | UK, Bristol | Bristol Beacon

Thu 14 | UK, Ipswich | Ipswich Regent

Sun 17 | UK, London | Palladium Theatre

Mon 18 | UK, Tunbridge Wells | Assembly Hall

Wed 20 | UK, Peterborough | New Theatre

Thu 21 | UK, Nottingham | Royal Concert Hall

Sat 23 | UK, Hastings | White Rock Theatre

Tue 26 | UK, Liverpool | Philharmonic Hall

Wed 27 | UK, Sheffield | City Hall

Fri 29 | UK, Blackburn | King George's Hall

To end 2023, McCall toured the UK with the legendary Robert Plant, and headlined his own show at the Troubadour in London. Since then, he has released the single “Tide of Love” and the title track “Mellow War,” which was the original work that set the tone for the full new album coming in February.

“Mellow War pays homage to my late grandpa. My grandpa went to Vietnam. The album cover is him in Vietnam. The video for this song is from the war in Vietnam. These are songs that are sort of letters to home that I imagined he might have sent. My grandpa was a life inspiration for me; it was bigger than just music. The songs are a tribute to everything he stood for and everything he taught me. It's a way for me to share with him even when he's in another dimension. This isn't just about me or myself.” – Taylor McCall

Mellow War is McCall's second album following his debut the much-lauded Black Powder Soul in 2021. The album is produced by McCall and Sean McConnell (Michael Franti and Wade Bowen). The album cover below features a real picture of Taylor's grandfather as a young man.

Photo Credit Olivia Wolf