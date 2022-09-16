TOM And His Computer Drop 'Heart Blossom' EP ft. Cosette Gobat

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The new tracks are now available on streaming platforms.

Sep. 16, 2022  

TOM And His Computer is the alter ego for Copenhagen legend Thomas Bertelsen. Having released his first EP under this moniker in 2017 for Trentemøller's In My Room label, he'd later release his debut album Future Ruins in 2020. Today, he returns with Heart Blossom, a new two track EP seeing him return in fine style with a pair of achingly beautiful pieces of music, "Heart Blossom" ft. Cosette Gobat and "Along Coastlines," displaying a slightly different sonic palette for the artist.

"Heart Blossom" features Gobat's ethereal vocals in a track perfect for that final drive into the sunset as the end credits roll for an imaginary film. "Cosette," says TOM, "is a very versatile singer, originally from Philadelphia, now relocated to London. I got to know her when I was mixing a track for a super talented Italian guy named Gae Vinci. She was singing on that track and I instantly fell in love with her voice. She was up for a collaboration and things went on from there."

The production is, as always, sublime - with sparkling chords, touches of New Order's early 80s melancholy and a shuffling drum track that underpins Cosette's dreamy lyricism. "Along Coastlines" is a beautiful counterpoint - synth washes, effected guitars and fragments of melodies combine to produce a gorgeous piece of ambient expressionism.

"After taking a - in my standards - long break from making new music, I felt I needed to try something different from what I usually do." TOM explains. "The last two years have been a rollercoaster ride for most people and like most other people I wanted to get out of my comfort zone to explore some of my brighter sides of music making. I wouldn't say the music style changed dramatically. I see it more as a natural progression and sonically speaking, I've always found it interesting to be somewhere on the borderline between bright and darkness."

The new single drops right in time for an extended live tour through North America where TOM And His Computer will support Trentemøller. Tickets are available here. "I've been fortunate to support Trentemøller on some of his previous tours and those tours have been some of the best experiences I've ever had," says TOM.

"Pure dedicated music lovers and very open minded. The people who go to these shows only go because they have a sincere interest in good quality indie music. As a support act I don't believe you can ask for more."

Listen to the new single here:

