THE HELLFREAKS Unleash Third Single 'Weeping Willow'

'Pitch Black Sunset' is out April 14, 2023 via Napalm Records.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Hungary's hottest upstarts THE HELLFREAKS are ready to serve another dose of their skillfully-combined modern metal blend, featuring heavy post-hardcore and skate punk influences galore.

Topped with a mix of delicate clean vocals and aggressive screams, they are primed to drop jaws around the world! With over a million Spotify spins of their most popular hit "Men In Grey", THE HELLFREAKS are off to a flying start with their upcoming fifth album, 'Pitch Black Sunset', out April 14, 2023 via Napalm Records.

Showing off the band's versatility and unquestionable talent, their third single, "Weeping Willow", leans towards modern electronic metal. With a drastic change towards the end - the dark and eerily atmospheric track surprises the listener with extraordinary vocalist Zsuzsa "Shakey Sue" Radnóti's impressive core-breaking shouts. "Weeping Willow" comes along with a smashing, highly-energetic official video, proving once more that THE HELLFREAKS don't compromise on any rules and defy norms.

Waving the flag of a new generation of metal and punk, THE HELLFREAKS are experts in the fusion of punk subgenres and chart-storming modern metal.

THE HELLFREAKS state on "Weeping Willow":

"Do you ever feel like you're in the middle of the ocean, surrounded by waves, and even though you know how to swim, you still can't find the shore? Do you know how it feels being haunted by your own mind or when your memories feel more alive than yourself?

"'Weeping Willow' is a raw and brutally honest portrayal of the battle with our inner demons. This song reveals the darkest and vulnerable side of the album that we wanted to reveal it with the most cinematic video we've ever shot by using symbolism and imagery, that truly captures the essence of the song.

"We wanted our fans to know that they are not alone in their struggles. Mental health is a battle that many people face, including us and 'Weeping Willow' is a reminder that for some of us it is normal to feel overwhelmed and to ask for help. We believe it is an important release that deserves to be heard, and we are proud to share it with our familys, fans and supporters. Stay strong, and remember, you are not alone!"

Kicking off with Radnóti's trademark sing-along-screams, "Old Tomorrows" raises the pulse with fast-paced punk mixed with groovy metal beats. Like the story of Jekyll and Hyde, the upstarts unveil their angry side on "Hit Me Where It Hurts", led by electronic rock as distorted, rhythmic guitar lines set the pace with catchy metalcore beats. Followed by the restless track "Chaos", boisterous thrash lines meet pop-punk-infused metal before closing with a Tom Morello-worthy solo.

﻿THE HELLFREAKS stay true to themselves yet never become stagnant or pretentious. "Body Bag" offers a total contrast - surfacing like a message in a bottle with its in-your-face, straight forward 2000s skate punk vibe that fans of the genre have always wished for. THE HELLFREAKS showcase the individual musical expertise of its members when chunky riffs merge with strong beats and highly aggressive shouts, while bittersweet vocal lines call out for a feelgood song.

With almost a decade of existence, THE HELLFREAKS embrace the influence of modern metal, alternative, post-hardcore and punk to form their unmatched sound. Performing in almost every European country and gaining more awareness via their American tour in 2015, the well-experienced band from Budapest proves with their fifth album, 'Pitch Black Sunset', that they are more than ready to kickstart their next chapter!

Watch the new music video here:



