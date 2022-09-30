THE BIG PINK Release 'The Love That's Ours'

After spending the last few months unveiling a wealth of impactful new singles including "No Angels," "Love Spins On Its Axis," "Rage," and "Safe And Sound," The Big Pink have now released their long-awaited third studio album The Love That's Ours, their first in a decade, showcased by the new offering "Lucky One."

Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, Phoenix), the LP features a host of guest collaborators, including Jamie T, Jamie Hince (The Kills), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ryn Weaver, Mary Charteris, Ed Harcourt and many more.

This week NPR, Stereogum, and Brooklyn Vegan included The Love That's Ours in their album release of note and Uproxx ran an "Indie Mixtape 20" feature on the band.

Showcased by the record's closing cut "Lucky One," this new delight perfectly caps off what has been an incredible journey for the band. Acting as a mantra to their chances of being able to return after such a long hiatus, this sweet and alluring offering stands as a seminal moment on this new collection as they take stock of all they have done to make this new record happen.

