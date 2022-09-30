Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE BIG PINK Release 'The Love That's Ours'

THE BIG PINK Release 'The Love That's Ours'

The album was produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, Phoenix).

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  

After spending the last few months unveiling a wealth of impactful new singles including "No Angels," "Love Spins On Its Axis," "Rage," and "Safe And Sound," The Big Pink have now released their long-awaited third studio album The Love That's Ours, their first in a decade, showcased by the new offering "Lucky One."

Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Air, Phoenix), the LP features a host of guest collaborators, including Jamie T, Jamie Hince (The Kills), Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Ryn Weaver, Mary Charteris, Ed Harcourt and many more.

This week NPR, Stereogum, and Brooklyn Vegan included The Love That's Ours in their album release of note and Uproxx ran an "Indie Mixtape 20" feature on the band.

Showcased by the record's closing cut "Lucky One," this new delight perfectly caps off what has been an incredible journey for the band. Acting as a mantra to their chances of being able to return after such a long hiatus, this sweet and alluring offering stands as a seminal moment on this new collection as they take stock of all they have done to make this new record happen.

Listen to the new single here:

TodayTix


From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again' Music VideoVIDEO: William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release 'If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again' Music Video
September 29, 2022

Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons 'The Goldens' join together in perfect harmony with the release of their music video, “If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again” from their three-album set, ‘Golden Classics.' Watch the new music video now!
The B-52s Officially Kick off Farewell TourThe B-52s Officially Kick off Farewell Tour
September 29, 2022

The B-52s have returned to the road one last time. Tonight, the iconic group will kick off their farewell tour at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, CT. The North American farewell tour will visit 11 cities across the U.S. and will run through November 11, climaxing at Atlanta’s legendary Fox Theatre.
Little Big Town's 'Mr. Sun' Debuts As Top Country Album By A Group in 2022Little Big Town's 'Mr. Sun' Debuts As Top Country Album By A Group in 2022
September 29, 2022

Mr. Sun, the 10th studio album from ACM, CMA and GRAMMY Award-winning band Little Big Town officially debuts as the Top Country Album by a group in 2022 in addition to taking the No. 1 spot as Current Country Album in pure album sales. The album also marks the band’s seventh debut in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart.
Bree Runway Releases New Single 'THAT GIRL'Bree Runway Releases New Single 'THAT GIRL'
September 29, 2022

Produced by EASYFUNN (Charli XCX), the track is a sonic explosion of apocalyptic beats, distorted undulating synths and Bree’s menacing spitfire vocals, and instantly transports you from the grimy underground raves of East London to the fierceness of New York’s ballroom scene, via the luxe catwalks of Paris Fashion Week.
Jordan Davis Wraps Back-To-Back Sold-Out Nights at Nashville's Famed Ryman AuditoriumJordan Davis Wraps Back-To-Back Sold-Out Nights at Nashville's Famed Ryman Auditorium
September 29, 2022

Jordan Davis wrapped his headlining dates at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium last night, playing to a packed house of fans and industry during two back-to-back sold-out shows on Tuesday and Wednesday evening. The shows marked the chart-topping singer/songwriter’s first headlining dates at the famed venue.