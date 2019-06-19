SummerStage Returns to Coney Island Boardwalk for Free Performances

City Parks Foundation, in partnership with iStar, are thrilled to announce that Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is returning to the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn this summer for six free concerts between June and August.

The 6-show run launched last week on June 11 with soca-style Caribbean pop family band, Kes the Band, who kicked things off with their annual Carnival party to a packed venue of 5,000 guests. Upcoming shows include The Heavy Hitters Brooklyn Takeover on July 7 -- a night of NY hip-hop legends and legends in the making led by acclaimed Bronx-born, Harlem-raised rapper, video director and original member of hip hop collective The Diplomats aka Dipset Jim Jones with Brooklyn rapper Casanova and rising hip-hop stars TJ Porter, Jay Gwuapo, and Fetty Luciano, with special guests, and hosted by DJ Enuff & DJ Drewski. On July 21 the global nightlife institution Thee NY Night Train: Soul Clap & Dance-Off Live Review with Jonathan Toubin will feature rare live performances by soul legends Irma Thomas, Archie Bell, Carl Carlton, Joe Bataan, Binky Griptite, and all-star 13-piece Brooklyn Rhythm Band. On July 26, FELA! The Concert celebrates the tenth anniversary of the Broadway opening of the Tony Award-winning musical based on the life and music of pioneering Afrobeat star Fela Kuti. A revue of three of the defining R&B hit-making groups and chart-toppers in 70's soul on August 3 will feature The Stylistics, The Manhattans, and Harold Melvin's Blue Notes. New York's longest running salsa band from Puerto Rico, La Sonora Ponceña, will be joined on August 18 by Dominican salsa vocalist, Jose "El Canario" Alberto for the final show of the SummerStage Coney Island season.

"We are thrilled to bring SummerStage back to the Coney Island community for a third year of live music, free of charge," said City Parks Foundation's Executive Director Heather Lubov. "Last week's kick-off show with Kes the Band illustrates SummerStage's focus on providing concerts that reflect the huge diversity of cultures and backgrounds that make New York so special and exciting."

With the strong and indispensable support of Borough President Eric Adams and Council Member again this year, SummerStage in Coney Island is supported by funds contributed by iStar, Inc. The public and private partnership forged by Borough President Adams, Council Member Treyger and the New York City Economic Development Corporation, together with iStar, makes possible another year of six free concerts at the Ford Amphitheater at the Coney Island Boardwalk.

"From 70's soul to today's salsa and soca, the musical talent at this year's SummerStage shows in Coney Island will span a wide range of our diverse entertainment landscape," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams. "I'm excited for music lovers from near and far to flock to the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk in pursuit of these hot summer rhythms."

"Everyone looks forward to the SummerStage free concert series at the Ford Amphitheater in Coney Island. I've been proud to support this event over the past few years, and am prouder still to have worked with the New York City Economic Development Corporation and iStar to secure an agreement for sustained funding for free concerts this year. This is a fun and exciting opportunity for everyone to enjoy musical and cultural performances in the People's Playground. I'm grateful to the City Parks Foundation for their partnership over the last few years, and I hope everyone has a chance to check out one of the great, free shows over this summer," said Council Member Mark Treyger (Coney Island/Gravesend/Bensonhurst).

The complete SummerStage in Coney Island schedule follows below. For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup for all SummerStage programming, visit www.SummerStage.org for all festival information.

Capital One is the Title Sponsor of the 2019 SummerStage festival. Generous support for performances at the Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk is provided by iStar. This program is also supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; the National Endowment for the Arts; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature, and the NYC Council under the leadership of Speaker Corey Johnson.

Additional support is generously provided by our dedicated festival audience and SummerStage Members.

Photo by Mark Doyle; Courtesy of City Parks Foundation





Related Articles View More Music Stories