Nessa Barrett to Open for The Neighbourhood in Europe and Select U.S. Dates

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Nessa Barrett is set to join The Neighbourhood on the EU/UK leg and select U.S. dates of their The Wourld Tour, including a newly announced Chicago show on sale Friday, March 27 at 10am CT. Tickets are available HERE.

The news follows the release of Barrett's brand new EP Jesus loves a primadonna, out now on Warner Records. Produced and co-written by her go-to collaborators CJ Baran and Arthur Besna, the eight-song set explores toxic romance and raw vulnerability, with songs like "Buffalo 66," “West Coast Prayer," and "High On Heaven."



To ring in the EP’s arrival, Barrett is throwing a series of intimate shows — the live unveiling of Jesus loves a primadonna, dress code: “Vamp Romantic” — in Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Toronto, though multiple dates have already sold out. Tickets and info HERE.

Barrett also worked with Baran and Besna across her second album AFTERCARE, which launched a 50-city world tour and followed Barrett selling out her church club for the lonely tour, joining Lana Del Rey on stage at Hangout Festival to perform Barrett's 2023 single “american jesus,” and releasing her collaboration with Whethan, “sick of myself.”

Among other accolades, Barrett has been named to Billboard’s “21 Under 21” list twice and has amassed nearly 3 billion global streams and over 27 million followers across social networks.

Nessa Barrett Live Dates

Apr 03 – Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Masonic Lodge @ Los Angeles, CA [SOLD OUT]

Apr 04 – Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Masonic Lodge @ Los Angeles, CA [SOLD OUT]

Apr 07 – Thalia Hall @ Chicago, IL

Apr 09 – St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church @ Brooklyn, NY [SOLD OUT]

Apr 11 – Winter Garden Theatre @ Toronto, ON

Supporting The Neighbourhood

Aug 24 – Avicii Arena @ Stockholm, Sweden

Aug 25 – Unity Arena @ Oslo, Norway

Aug 27 – Royal Arena @ Copenhagen, Denmark

Aug 29 – Barclays Arena @ Hamburg, Germany

Aug 30 – Lanxess Arena @ Cologne, Germany

Sep 1 – Co-op Live @ Manchester, United Kingdom

Sep 2 – OVO Hydro @ Glasgow, United Kingdom

Sep 4 – OVO Arena Wembley @ London, United Kingdom

Sep 8 – Accor Arena @ Paris, France

Sep 10 – Palacio Vistalegre @ Madrid, Spain

Sep 12 – MEO Arena @ Lisbon, Portugal

Nov 10 – Statefarm Arena @ Atlanta, GA

﻿Nov 11 – Kia Center @ Orlando, FL

Nov 12 – Kayesa Center @ Miami, FL

Nov 14 – The Truth @ Nashville, TN

Nov 16 – T-Mobile Center @ Kansas City, MO

Nov 18 – United Center @ Chicago, IL

Nov 19 – Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI

Nov 21 – Barclays Center @ Brooklyn, NY

Nov 30 – Mortgage Matchup Center @ Phoenix, AZ

Dec 2 – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium @ San Francisco, CA

Dec 4 – Kia Forum @ Los Angeles, CA



Photo Credit: Kristen Jan Wong