Kali Uchis Embarking on 'For The Girls Tour' with Mariah The Scientist

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GRAMMY-winning recording artist Kali Uchis has announced her upcoming Kali Uchis: For The Girls Tour with special guest Mariah The Scientist. Laila! will open the show on select tour dates.

Promoted by Live Nation, the limited run kicks off on May 26 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, making stops across the U.S. in Atlanta, Tampa, Houston, Phoenix, Las Vegas and more before wrapping on August 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale beginning Tuesday, March 31 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Thursday, April 2 at 10AM local time here.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show Kali Uchis VIP Lounge 2.0, exclusive VIP merch item, VIP tour poster with exclusive Kali Uchis content & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

KALI UCHIS: FOR THE GIRLS TOUR DATES:

Mariah the Scientist Across All Shows

*With Laila!

^Festival Performance

Sat, May 23 – Chicago, IL – Sueños Music Festival^

Tue, May 26 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

Wed, May 27 – Albuquerque, NM – First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater*

Fri, May 29 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*

Sat, May 30 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater*

Thu, Jun 4 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion*

Sat, Jun 6 – Queens, NY — Governors Ball Music Festival^

Mon, Jun 8 – Charlotte, NC – Truliant Amphitheater*

Wed, Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre*

Sat, Jun 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Tue, Jun 16 – Birmingham, AL – Coca-Cola Amphitheater*

Thu, Jun 18 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman*

Fri, Jun 19 – Austin TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater*

Sat, Aug 1 – Inglewood, CA – HARD Summer Music Festival^

Sun, Aug 2 – St. Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival^

Wed, Aug 5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri, Aug 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sat, Aug 8 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

ABOUT KALI UCHIS:

Global superstar Kali Uchis' albums include her 2015 mixtape Por Vida, her 2018 debut LP Isolation, the 2020 Spanish set Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), 2023's Red Moon in Venus, which features the 2x Platinum-certified “Moonlight,” 2024’s ORQUÍDEAS, and her latest fifth studio album Sincerely.

In 2024, ORQUÍDEAS became Uchis' highest charting album to date (debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200). The record was led by crossover singles like the Platinum-certified “Igual Que un Ángel” with Peso Pluma (#1 on Hot Latin Songs, #23 on the Hot 100) and Gold-certified “Labios Mordidos” with KAROL G (#10 on Hot Latin Songs, #97 on the Hot 100). ORQUÍDEAS was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards, Best Pop Vocal Album at the Latin GRAMMYs, and took home trophies from the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Latin American Music Awards.

ABOUT MARIAH THE SCIENTIST:

Mariah The Scientist is a multi-platinum singer-songwriter from Atlanta, GA, whose 2025 single “Burning Blue” became a major R&B hit. The Top 25 single on the Billboard Hot 100 earned the No. 1 spots on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay and Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop charts. Her latest album, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart and no. 11 on the Billboard 200 during the first week of release. Release week also marked three hit singles on the Billboard Hot 100 for the album including now RIAA certified platinum “Burning Blue,” the Kali Uchis-featured “Is It a Crime?,” and “Sacrifice” a new blossoming Hot 100 hit.

Photo Credit: Amaury Nessaibia