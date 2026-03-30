Yeat Sets 'The LOVE/LYFE Tour' in Support of New Double Album

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Chart-topping rapper Yeat has announced his upcoming The LOVE/LYFE Tour, a North American run in support of his new double album ADL (A Dangerous Lyfe / A Dangerous Love), out now. Slayr and BNYX will join the tour as special guests in select cities.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on July 17 in Minneapolis and make stops across major cities including Chicago, Toronto, New York, Boston, Atlanta, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, before wrapping on August 18 in San Diego.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, March 31 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 3 at 10AM local time here.

Building on the world of ADL, The LOVE/LYFE Tour aims to translate Yeat’s cinematic era into a one-of-a-kind live experience. Released last week, the album features appearances from new contributors, including Elton John, Grimes, and NBA YoungBoy, alongside returning collaborators like Don Toliver, Joji, and Julia Wolf.

THE LOVE/LYFE TOUR DATES:

#with BNYX | ^with SLAYR | *support TBD | ~with Lyrical Lemonade All Stars | @with Yeat & Friends

Fri, Jul 17 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory #

Sun, Jul 19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ~

Tue, Jul 21 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum #

Wed, Jul 22 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell #

Thu, Jul 23 – New York, NY – SummerStage in Central Park ^ #

Sat, Jul 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^ #

Mon, Jul 27 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

Tue, Jul 28 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome by Rutter Mills ^

Thu, Jul 30 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy #

Sat, Aug 1 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – War Memorial Auditorium ^

Tue, Aug 4 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

Wed, Aug 5 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^

Fri, Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Junkyard #

Mon, Aug 10 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater @ Lumen Field #

Tue, Aug 11 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum #

Thu, Aug 13 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium #

Sat, Aug 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome @

Tue, Aug 18 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park #

ABOUT YEAT:

In 2018, Yeat released his first mixtape, Deep Blue Strips, followed by Alivë and 4L, and the Trëndi EP, before the release of his first proper studio album. Up 2 Më was issued in September 2021 followed by a second studio LP, 2 Alivë, in early 2022.

Last year, Yeat was tapped by superstar Drake to collaborate on the record “IDGAF,” which is featured on Drake’s album For All The Dogs. The song debuted at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and #1 on the Billboard Global 200.

Recently, Yeat's LYFESTYLE reached #1 on the Billboard 200 chart, selling 89K equivalent album units. It marked marked Yeat’s fourth entry into the Top 10 in only two years. To date, Yeat has had six albums debut within the Top 10; Lyfë (No. 10 in 2022), 2 Alivë (No. 6 in 2022), AftërLyfe (No. 4 in 2023), 2093 (No. 2 in 2024), LYFESTYLE (No. 1 in 2024), and DANGEROUS SUMMER (No. 9 in 2025).