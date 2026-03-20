SIGNS OF LIFE Concert To Feature Shoshana Bean, Jenn Colella, Damon Daunno & More At Jazz At Lincoln Center

Tickets are now on sale for SIGNS OF LIFE, a one-night-only concert event set for April 12, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City.

The concert will feature music from the upcoming original musical SIGNS OF LIFE, with book, music, and lyrics by Christopher DeLair. The project follows a central character on a journey of self-discovery guided by the twelve signs of the zodiac.

The performer lineup includes newly announced artists Damon Daunno and Tiffany Mann, joining Shoshana Bean, Jenn Colella, Leif Coomer, Bella Coppola, Charity Angél Dawson, Alexa Green, Amber Iman, and Sabrina Shah.

The SIGNS OF LIFE concept album, released by Joy Machine Records, is currently available on streaming platforms. The album features performers including Shoshana Bean, Celisse, Jenn Colella, Deborah Cox, Damon Daunno, Jinkx Monsoon, Aoife O’Donovan, Solea Pfeiffer, Vanessa Williams, and the band Lucius. It is produced, mixed, and engineered by Dan Molad, with co-production and music supervision by Chris Ranney.

Christopher DeLair, a Seattle-based composer and music director, created SIGNS OF LIFE following a career working with regional theatres and national tours.

Ticketing Information

SIGNS OF LIFE will be performed April 12, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall (Broadway and 60th Street, New York City). Tickets are available at signs-of-life.com and jazz.org/visitingpresenters.