John Summit's Expert Only Festival Unveils Initial 2026 Lineup

Following its 2025 debut on Randall’s Island, John Summit’s Experts Only Festival will make its highly anticipated 2026 return to New York City on September 19 and 20, 2026 at Randall’s Island Park.

The two-day event will once again transform the island into a NYC dance destination, with Summit both curating the weekend and taking the stage following the release of his new album CTRL ESCAPE (out April 15 via Experts Only / Darkroom Records).

Tickets for Experts Only Festival 2026 go on sale This Friday, April 3, with the Artist and Festival Presale beginning at 10:00 AM EST and running through 11:59 AM EST. The General Onsale will follow at 12:00 PM EST the same day. Following last year’s rapid sell-out, fans are encouraged to register early and secure access here.

Produced in partnership with Medium Rare, Relentless Beats, and EMW, Experts Only Festival 2026 will feature elevated production with multiple stages, expanded fan experiences, and a roster of global electronic talent.

The initial performance lineup includes John Summit, GRiZ, Prospa, SUBJOHNICS, LYNY, Korolova, Taiki Nulight, Devault, Dreya V, OMRI., Partiboi69, Jackie Hollander, Dansyn, Airrica, Gabss, MADI, Soraya, Mishell, and Rohaan, with additional artists to be revealed in the coming months.

The inaugural 2025 edition drew more than 50,000 fans and featured two headlining performances from Summit alongside sets from Kaskade b2b Cassian, Green Velvet b2b Layton Giordani, LP Giobbi, Kasablanca, DJ Seinfeld, Pete Tong, and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (TEED).

About John Summit

DJ, producer, and label owner John Summit has ahas amassed over a billion global streams, scored two #1 U.S. dance radio hits, and landed seven Top 10 tracks on the Billboard Hot Electronic/Dance Songs chart. Known for his explosive live shows, Summit consistently sells out major venues worldwide.

Photo Courtesy of Experts Only Festival