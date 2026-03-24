Video: 2hollis Releases New Concert Film from Los Angeles Performance

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Producer, singer, and songwriter 2hollis has released his official concert film, 2hollis Live at The Shrine - Los Angeles (October 27, 2025), captured from his sold-out hometown performance at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

Filmed in Los Angeles during a stop on his recent run, 2hollis Live at The Shrine - Los Angeles (October 27, 2025) showcases 2hollis performing songs across his catalog, including highlights from his latest album, star.

2hollis continues his global run of live dates after two sold-out world tours in the past year. Recent appearances have included major festival stops across South America, with performances at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, as well as Festival Estéreo Picnic in Colombia, followed by a headline show in Mexico City taking place this week.

This summer, he will appear at Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Governors Ball in New York, before returning to the U.S. for HARD Summer in Los Angeles. Additional international dates include appearances at Lowlands Festival in the Netherlands, Blockfest in Finland, and All Points East in London. Full details and ticket information are available HERE.

Known for his boundary-pushing live performances, 2hollis has sold out shows across North America, Europe, and Asia and has appeared at major festivals including Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Outside Lands.

2hollis Live at The Shrine - Los Angeles (October 27, 2025) was directed by Chris Yellen and edited by David May. Will Noyce serves as producer with Noyce, Vladen Ponomar, and Chris Yellen as executive producers.