$uicideboy$ Unveil 2026 'Grey Day Tour' Dates with Destroy Lonely, Shoreline Mafia & More

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New Orleans duo $uicideboy$ have officially shared their annual Grey Day Tour 2026, produced by Live Nation. This year, the massive 33-date arena and amphitheatre tour will kick off on August 29 in Shakopee, MN at the Mystic Lake Amphitheatre, featuring a mix of talent such as Destroy Lonely, Shoreline Mafia, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray and $lim Gucci.

The Live Nation Presale begins Thursday, April 2nd at 10 a.m. local time, running through Friday, April 3rd at 9 a.m. local time. General Onsale opens Friday, April 3rd at 10 am Local Time. Buy tickets here.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to a VIP bar throughout the night, early entry into the venue & more. The Grey Day Tour has once again partnered with PLUS1 to support mental health. For every ticket sold, $1 will go toward mental health initiatives and resources.

Grey Day Tour 2026 follows the 2025 release of their album Thy Kingdom Come, which earned the duo their highest charting debut to date at #4 on the Billboard 200 and their fourth #1 on both the Hip-Hop/Rap and Independent Albums charts. They followed this with the surprise Christmas Eve album, Thy Will Be Done.

The Grey Day Tour ranked among the Top 5 most successful rap tours according to Billboard Boxscore for the past three years. In 2025, it was the #4 highest-grossing hip-hop tour, trailing only Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s Grand National Tour, Tyler the Creator’s Chromakopia Tour and Nelly’s Where The Party At Tour. Additionally, they’ll perform at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on October 2.

2026 TOUR DATES:

August 29 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

August 30 - Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater

September 1 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 4 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

September 5 – Charlotte, NC @ Truliant Amphitheater

September 6 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater **

September 8 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 10 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

September 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 12 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 14 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre

September 15 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 16 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

September 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

September 19 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 20 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 25 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ***

September 26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

September 29 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater

October 1 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 2 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival ****

October 3 - San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater

October 4 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 6 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

October 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 10 - Albuquerque, NM @ First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater

October 13 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

October 14 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

October 16 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater

October 17 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *****

October 18 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena *****

October 20 - Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

• Aug 29 - Sept 25 w/Destroy Lonely, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray, $lim Gucci

• Sept 26 - Oct 10 w/Shoreline Mafia, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray, $lim Gucci

• Oct 13 - Oct 22 w/Destroy Lonely, Shakewell, DRAIN, Black Kray, $lim Gucci

*September 4 w/Destroy Lonely, Shakewell, $lim Gucci

**September 6 w/Destroy Lonely, Shakewell, DRAIN, $lim Gucci

***Non Live Nation date

****Festival

*****Dates without Destroy Lonely

Photo Credit: dill35mm