Benny Blanco Sets New Book F*CK FAILURE for Fall Release

Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum artist, record producer, songwriter, actor, and New York Times bestselling author Benny Blanco will release his second book, F*CK FAILURE, on September 15, 2026 via Simon & Schuster. It is now available for pre-order here.

Described as "a guide to life and success," the new book aims to inspire readers to achieve their wildest dreams by learning how to embrace failure. Featuring Blanco's irreverent voice, chapters include “Shut Up,” “Dream Big,” “Don’t be a Dick,” and “Relax.”

“You want success? You gotta fail better,” Blanco says. “I fail constantly––small, everyday failures and massive failures that last for years. I’ve learned a few tricks along the way, and all of them have to do with turning f*cking up into an art form."

“Failing sucks, or at least that’s what you’re taught to think,” adds the record producer. “I wrote this book to show you why it’s the key to success. Every hero you’ve ever had has failed more times than you can imagine. Nobody is keeping a scorecard on your life except you. And if they are, they’re an a**hole. Read this book, embrace failure, and never look back.”

Benny Blanco is a record producer, songwriter, and artist who has worked with some of the biggest musicians, including Ed SHeeran, SZA, Justin Bieber, Rihanna, Katy Perry, The Weeknd, Maroon 5, Juice WRLD, Sia and many more.

As a solo artist, Blanco has released two albums—the Platinum FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS and Gold FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS 2—that have been streamed more than 11 billion times to date and have featured multiple multiplatinum hits. benny made his T.V. debut playing a fictionalized version of himself on the FXX series “Dave” with Lil Dicky, which became the #1 comedy on FX and FXX. His debut cookbook OPEN WIDE was an instant, multi-week New York Times bestseller.

Blanco and his Best Friend Dave Burd (a.k.a. Lil Dicky) and Burd’s wife, Kristin Batalucco, created the multimedia podcast Friends Keep Secrets in 2026, featuring guests like Selena Gomez, Ed SHeeran and many more.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of benny blanco