Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Suki Waterhouse Kicks off Tour With Father John Misty

Suki Waterhouse Kicks off Tour With Father John Misty

Waterhouse recently released her new album, "I Can't Let Go."

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 2, 2022  

On Sunday night, multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse kicked off a run of tour dates with Father John Misty at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, with further stops at Los Angeles' Holllywood Forever Cemetery, New York's Radio City Music Hall and more-see full routing below and get tickets here.

The tour is in support of Waterhouse's debut album, I Can't Let Go, out now via Sub Pop Records. Additionally, her 2017 single "Good Looking," which peaked at #1 on Spotify's Viral USA Chart, recently went viral on TikTok and continues to accumulate more than 700 thousand streams daily across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

I Can't Let Go was executive produced by Grammy-nominated Brad Cook (The War On Drugs, Bon Iver) and features previously released singles "Moves," "My Mind" and "Melrose Meltdown." More music from Waterhouse is imminent.

Suki Waterhouse Tour Dates

August 3 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's*
August 4 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's*
August 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Theater at Virgin Hotel*
August 6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*
August 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion*
August 9 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre*
August 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*
August 12 - Austin, TX Moddy Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*
August 13 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater*
August 14 - Dallas, TX - Factory in Deep Ellum*
August 18 - Hollywood, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery*
August 20 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*
August 23 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre*
August 25 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum*
August 26 - Seattle, WA - Neumos*
August 27 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square*
September 12 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *
September 13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met*
September 16 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island Park*
September 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit*
September 19 - Charleston, SC - Riviera Theater*
September 20 - Washington, D.C. - Anthem*
September 22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall*
September 23 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion*
September 26 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus*
September 27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground*
September 29 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre*
September 30 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre*
October 1 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre*
October 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater*
October 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall*
October 6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*
October 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern*
October 8 - Durham, NC - Durham Armory*
*with Father John Misty



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Sixth Annual Allman Family Revival Tour Announced
August 2, 2022

Devon Allman has orchestrated experiential evenings that bring together top tier talent including Marcus King, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Big Head Todd, Ivan Neville, George Porter, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Kenny Aronoff, Karl Denson, Eric Gales, Robert Randolph, and many more.
Deftones Announce the Third Annual 'Dia de Los Deftones'
August 2, 2022

After a two-year hiatus, multi-platinum GRAMMY Award-winning Sacramento band Deftones announce their third annual Dia De Los Deftones, taking place Saturday, Nov 5 at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego. This all-ages festival lineup includes Deftones, Turnstile, Phantogram, Freddie Gibbs, Audrey Nuna, Destroy Boys, Provoker, and Cold Gawd.
Moore Kismet Announces Fall Headline Tour
August 2, 2022

The tour has the young producer, songwriter, composer, DJ and artist visiting major cities across the country including Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, Austin, and Tampa with more to be announced. Special guests include TSU NAMI and Pauline Herr with Moore Kismet looking to ensure an inclusive and safe space for fans to enjoy.
The Bronx Announce North American Fall Tour
August 2, 2022

The Bronx, who wrapped up an extensive tour with Frank Turner on Saturday, have already announced their next North American trek, teaming with The Chats for a co-headlining tour that kicks off on Oct. 4, with a headlining outing to follow. Check out the complete list of upcoming tour dates now!
VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Voices LOST OLLIE in New Netflix Series Trailer
August 2, 2022

Watch the new video trailer for Netflix's Lost Ollie, in which Jonathan Groff voices a lost toy who braves the many dangers of childhood as he searches the countryside to reunite with the boy who lost him; and the story of the boy who lost more than a best friend. The cast also features Mary J. Blige, Tim Blake Nelson, Gina Rodriguez, and more.