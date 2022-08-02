Suki Waterhouse Kicks off Tour With Father John Misty

On Sunday night, multitalented British vocalist and songwriter Suki Waterhouse kicked off a run of tour dates with Father John Misty at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater, with further stops at Los Angeles' Holllywood Forever Cemetery, New York's Radio City Music Hall and more-see full routing below and get tickets here.

The tour is in support of Waterhouse's debut album, I Can't Let Go, out now via Sub Pop Records. Additionally, her 2017 single "Good Looking," which peaked at #1 on Spotify's Viral USA Chart, recently went viral on TikTok and continues to accumulate more than 700 thousand streams daily across Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

I Can't Let Go was executive produced by Grammy-nominated Brad Cook (The War On Drugs, Bon Iver) and features previously released singles "Moves," "My Mind" and "Melrose Meltdown." More music from Waterhouse is imminent.

Suki Waterhouse Tour Dates

August 3 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's*

August 4 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's*

August 5 - Las Vegas, NV - Theater at Virgin Hotel*

August 6 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

August 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion*

August 9 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre*

August 11 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

August 12 - Austin, TX Moddy Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

August 13 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater*

August 14 - Dallas, TX - Factory in Deep Ellum*

August 18 - Hollywood, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery*

August 20 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

August 23 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre*

August 25 - Vancouver, BC - Orpheum*

August 26 - Seattle, WA - Neumos*

August 27 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square*

September 12 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

September 13 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met*

September 16 - Richmond, VA - Brown's Island Park*

September 17 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit*

September 19 - Charleston, SC - Riviera Theater*

September 20 - Washington, D.C. - Anthem*

September 22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall*

September 23 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion*

September 26 - Montreal, QC - Mtelus*

September 27 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground*

September 29 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre*

September 30 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre*

October 1 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre*

October 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater*

October 4 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall*

October 6 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

October 7 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern*

October 8 - Durham, NC - Durham Armory*

*with Father John Misty